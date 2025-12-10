LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Victims of ISI': Baloch Leader Slams Pakistan After Dhurandhar Release, Explains How Islamabad Is Sponsoring Terrorism In Entire Region

Balochistan leader Mir Yar Baloch slammed Pakistan’s role in regional violence, calling Baloch people victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Reacting to Dhurandhar, he said that Baloch fighters have never supported anti-India terrorism.

Mir Yar Baloch slams Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, defends Baloch freedom fighters, criticizes Dhurandhar's misrepresentation. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 10, 2025 13:02:10 IST

After the release of Dhurandhar, popular Balochistan leader Mir Yar Baloch has slammed Pakistan’s role in regional violence, saying the Baloch people are victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The leader posted a detailed note on social media, saying that the Baloch people are fighting for freedom. 

“Baloch people fighting for freedom never celebrated the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as we too are the victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” he wrote.

Pakistan’s Role in Regional Terrorism

Mir Yar said that criminal activities such as drug smuggling, fake currency, and illegal weapons trade are orchestrated by Pakistan’s ISI.

“Baloch gangsters having enough money to print fake currency would have eliminated poverty in Balochistan. It is the ISI that carries out smuggling of drugs, fake currency, and weapons.”

He also rejected depictions suggesting Baloch fighters sold weapons to anti-India elements, stressing, “Baloch freedom fighters are always in shortage of weapons; otherwise, they would have defeated the occupational forces of Pakistan long ago.”

Balochistan Leader Mir Yar Baloch On Dhurandhar

Reacting to Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar, the Baloch leader said that Balochistan’s fight for freedom against Pakistan’s oppressive forces. He, however, criticized the film for misrepresenting Balochistan and its people, portraying freedom fighters as gangsters while ignoring their long struggle against Pakistan’s oppressive forces.

“Balochistan is not represented by a gangster and Baloch people fighting for freedom never celebrated the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as we too are the victims of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism,” he wrote.

Misrepresentation of Baloch History and Culture

Mir Yar called the movie a poorly researched take on Baloch history, freedom movement, culture, and traditions. The two-part film follows major anti-terror events in India, including the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack, focusing on Indian intelligence operations led by IB Chief Ajay Sanyal.

The leader specifically criticized a scene showing Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna’s characters chanting “Allah O Akbar,” stating:

“Baloch are not religiously motivated and have never collaborated with the ISI to harm Indian interests.”

First published on: Dec 10, 2025 1:00 PM IST
QUICK LINKS