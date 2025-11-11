LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Bashing Men Is The New Trend,' Says Abhishek Bajaj As He Slams Ex-Wife, Akanksha Jindal; 'Baseless' Cheating Allegations

Abhishek Bajaj dismisses ex-wife Akanksha Jindal’s cheating accusations as baseless, calling them a publicity stunt timed to exploit his Bigg Boss 19 fame. He claims “bashing men is the trend” and labels her a “fame digger” seeking attention.

Abhishek Bajaj Slams Ex-Wife’s ‘Baseless’ Cheating Allegations (Pc: X)
The television actor Abhishek Bajaj has not only defended himself but has also accused his ex-wife Akanksha Jindal of being completely “baseless” and influenced by politics in the current social environment. With the help of his team and during the post-eviction media sessions, he talked about the serious accusations that the social media was abuzz with after his appearance in Bigg Boss 19. He suggested that his ex-wife’s allegation that he had been cheating and this was the reason for their divorce was just a staged event to get the spotlight on her, especially now that he is.

The main point of Bajaj’s defense is that the timing of these statements is very much questionable and indicates that they are trying to “cash in on his popularity.” His powerful denial places the issue in a larger context where he bluntly argues that “Bashing guys is the trend” nowadays, indicating a prejudice against men in public marital conflicts. According to him, their relationship was over years ago but it was a mutual and friendly divorce.

The Infidelity Claim: Bajaj’s Counter-Narrative

Abhishek Bajaj has repeatedly referred to the allegations of infidelity from his ex-wife, Akanksha Jindal, as completely baseless. Bajaj denied Jindal’s allegations, which said that he had been with “a lot of girls” and that infidelity was the cause of their marriage breakup.

He said it took him “immense courage and strength to rise above that dark phase” after their split and that it is painful and unfair to him, not to mention unfair to the years of hard work he put into rebuilding his career, to see his past “dragged into the present” for “a moment of fame”.

He said before entering the show and repeated afterward that he thinks the person who made the allegations is a “fame digger” and a “social parasite” trying to benefit from his television popularity.

Fame-Digger Label: Questioning the Intent

The second main point of Bajaj’s defense is his continuous application of the term “fame-digger” to his ex-wife. The usage of this word indicates that the person’s speaking up is purely for the sake of the limelight and not out of an honest desire for the truth.

Bajaj along with his legal team made the claim that since the husband and wife had been living apart for years  with Akanksha stating that they split in August 2023, not years before, it was only to ruin his reputation that topics of their private life were being dragged out at this very moment when Bajaj is participating in a high-profile reality show.

He told the media as well as the public not to accord any “space or importance to such baseless attempts” that are meant to “destroy someone’s dignity,” particularly when he was locked inside the house and could not reply right away. Consequently, the controversy is not only over the details of the divorce but also over the moral aspect and the appropriateness of making such private matters public at this time.

