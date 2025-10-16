LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 23:23:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

By Danielle Broadway LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Ben Stiller didn’t think about how his family would react to his deeply personal documentary about his parents, “Stiller and Meara: Nothing is Lost,” until after it was finished. “It was really kind of after the fact, once we got to the place where the movie was what it was, that I started to think about how it might feel to have it out in the world, and I had to kind of figure that out for myself,” Stiller told Reuters. “Also, really thinking about my parents, too, and how they would feel about having something like this out there,” the “Meet the Parents” actor added. Stiller created “Stiller and Meara: Nothing is Lost” to explore the story of his family, specifically his parents, the comedy duo Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. Jerry Stiller and Meara rose in popularity after they made their debut on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1963. The couple also had prolific careers in scripted television shows and starred together in “Rhoda,” and “The King of Queens.” Meara died at 85 in 2015 following the couple’s 61 years of marriage. The film arrives in theaters on Friday and then begins streaming on Apple TV+ on Oct. 24. For Ben Stiller, having well-known Hollywood parents failed to completely prepare him for becoming a famous actor parent himself. “At the beginning, I wanted to try to be like the parent that doesn’t make mistakes that their parents made. Of course, you end up making all these other mistakes. So, that’s the reality of life,” the 59-year-old said. He recalled being out and about with his parents as a kid when they were stopped on the street by doting fans. “That was a constant thing, always sort of being at the mercy of who your parents would run into as a kid. It can be a little disorienting,” he said. “And of course, my kids dealt with that with me,” he added. (Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 11:23 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi Commands New York Comic Con With Maya, Fans Flock To Creator’s Sci-Fi Universe

Is Sonakshi Sinha Pregnant? Zaheer Iqbal’s Playful Belly Touch At Diwali Bash Sparks Buzz And Pregnancy Speculations

LATEST NEWS

Oracle expects cloud infrastructure revenue to be $166 billion in FY30

Colombian Senate approves $140 bln 2026 budget, sending to president's desk

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Milano-Cortina organisers present path to the Olympics opening ceremony

U.S. SENATORS NEAR BIPARTISAN DEAL ON AVIATION SAFETY LEGISLATION -SOURCES

New Singapore law empowers commission to block harmful online content

EA's latest 'Battlefield 6' sells over seven million copies during opening three days

WHITE HOUSE ON VENEZUELA: MADURO IS ILLEGITIMATE

Diwali Rush In Delhi: Commuters Face Heavy Traffic For Hours, Traffic Police Personnel’s Leave Cancelled

S&P Global strikes $1.8 billion deal for private markets firm With Intelligence (Oct 15)

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'
Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'
Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'
Ben Stiller gets personal about his parents in ‘Stiller and Meara'
QUICK LINKS