‘Best Way To Shut You Up Is By..’: Abhishek Bachchan Hits Back at ‘Actor Buys Awards’ Remark To Journo

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan recently won the Filmfare Best Actor award for his performance in I Want To Talk. On Wednesday, a journalist took to X (formerly Twitter) accused him of buying awards and using agressive PR to stay in the headlines. To this, Abhishek delivered a firm and witty reply.

The journalist tweeted, “As much as he’s an affable guy, I hate to say that professionally #AbhishekBachchan is the prime example of how buying awards and aggressive PR pushes can keep you relevant… even if you don’t have a single SOLO blockbuster in your career.

He won an award for #IWantToTalk this year… A film which no one saw apart from a few PAID reviewers. And now I see all these tweets saying 2025 is HIS year. HILARIOUS !! There are far better actors than him who deserve more recognition, work, appreciation & awards…. but alas! They don’t have PR smarts & money.”

And Abhishek Bachchan didn’t hold back and sets the record straight by tweeting”Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggeressive PR have been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So…. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and “affability”.”

Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me . Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So…. Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any… — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) October 29, 2025

But he didn’t stop there, he followed up with another tweet to further address the matter, he wrote, “Accusing and alleging that I “buy” awards and do “aggressive PR pushes, to stay relevant” seems pretty personal to me, sir.

Not fair to so easily tarnish, and that too incorrectly and frivolously, someone’s hard work for over 25yrs. Expect a great degree of responsibility from an editor and journalist. Which I am sad to note, you haven’t displayed in this case.

Thank you for your laudatory writings about my conduct and work on occasion. Will work towards making that a constant for you.”

Social Media Reaction on Abhishek Bachchan’s Accusation

The post receive mix reaction from the Netizens, one user wrote, “He is a good actor and has the courage to pick up realistic and challenging roles that accentuate his flaws unlike many his sebiors who use technology to hide theirs.

Let’s give it to the man, ya. He has worked very hard to come out of that legendary father’s tall shadow.

( And he gave us Yuva, Raavan, Guru, bunty aur babli too. Remember?)”

Another user commented, “Surprisingly, he didn’t inherit talent from both his parents. His acting is mediocre, with wooden expressions most of the time, emotions that don’t reach his eyes, and dialogue delivery that is forced without a natural flow. Looks, ordinary

Agree with your views. Sad but true.”