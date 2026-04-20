Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan is showing steady growth at the box office. The movie has seen a steady growth amid the Dhurandhar 2 frenzy and a blockbuster box office run. According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has managed to cross the Rs 95 crore mark worldwide due to a strong weekend surge. On April 19, the Akshay Kumar stareer ran across 11,682 shows in India. With rising occupancy and positive word of mouth, the horror-comedy is now competing with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which continues its impressive run even in its fourth week.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3

On Sunday, April 19, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 23 crore in India (nett), pushing its total domestic earnings to Rs 58 crore and crossing the Rs 50 crore milestone, as per Sacnilk.

Akshay Kumar’s movie had earlier earned Rs 3.75 crore through paid previews on Thursday and an opening day collection of Rs 12.25 crore on Friday. Its earnings saw a sharp rise on Saturday, reaching Rs 29 crore. Meanwhile, the worldwide box office collection of Priyadarshan’s movie stands at Rs 95.87 crore.

Bhooth Bangla Misses to Beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & Stree Box Office Collection

Despite showing strong weekend growth and surpassing several recent releases, the Akshay Kumar stareer horror comedy Bhooth Bangla is yet to match the benchmark collections set by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, achieved a remarkable opening weekend, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India in just three days. Meanwhile, Stree 2 also had a massive box office growth, brining three day total to over Rs 135 to 137 crore net.

Bhooth Bangla Story

Bhooth Banlga is a horror-comedy that follows Arjun Acharya, who travels from London to Mangalpur to take over his ancestral palace, which is known as “Bhooth Bangla” locally. He plans to host his sister’s wedding at the mansion despite warnings from villagers. The stay brings a series of eerie occurrences, including strange noises, ghostly shadows, and objects moving from one place to another.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar.

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