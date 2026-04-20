Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station mass shooting donald trump big boss marathi From Season 4 Iran US War Ghazal Molan bigg boss racism in thailand Sangeetha Sornalingam Amravati Kanpur double murder Amravati Viral MMS ayatollah ali khamenei Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks

On Sunday, April 19, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 23 crore in India (nett), pushing its total domestic earnings to Rs 58 crore and crossing the Rs 50 crore milestone, as per Sacnilk.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3
Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 3

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 20, 2026 09:00:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan is showing steady growth at the box office. The movie has seen a steady growth amid the Dhurandhar 2 frenzy and a blockbuster box office run. According to Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has managed to cross the Rs 95 crore mark worldwide due to a strong weekend surge. On April 19, the Akshay Kumar stareer ran across 11,682 shows in India. With rising occupancy and positive word of mouth, the horror-comedy is now competing with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, which continues its impressive run even in its fourth week. 

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3

On Sunday, April 19, Bhooth Bangla collected Rs 23 crore in India (nett), pushing its total domestic earnings to Rs 58 crore and crossing the Rs 50 crore milestone, as per Sacnilk. 

Akshay Kumar’s movie had earlier earned Rs 3.75 crore through paid previews on Thursday and an opening day collection of Rs 12.25 crore on Friday. Its earnings saw a sharp rise on Saturday, reaching Rs 29 crore. Meanwhile, the worldwide box office collection of Priyadarshan’s movie stands at Rs 95.87 crore. 

You Might Be Interested In

Bhooth Bangla Misses to Beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 & Stree Box Office Collection 

Despite showing strong weekend growth and surpassing several recent releases, the Akshay Kumar stareer horror comedy Bhooth Bangla is yet to match the benchmark collections set by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree 2. 

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, achieved a remarkable opening weekend, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India in just three days. Meanwhile, Stree 2 also had a massive box office growth, brining three day total to over Rs 135 to 137 crore net. 

Bhooth Bangla Story 

Bhooth Banlga is a horror-comedy that follows Arjun Acharya, who travels from London to Mangalpur to take over his ancestral palace, which is known as “Bhooth Bangla” locally. He plans to host his sister’s wedding at the mansion despite warnings from villagers. The stay brings a series of eerie occurrences, including strange noises, ghostly shadows, and objects moving from one place to another. 

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Mithila Palkar.

Also Read: Who Is Tanvi Kolte? ‘Dhakkad Girl’ Wins Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Beats Raqesh Bapat, Bags Rs 15 Lakh, Scooter, Rs 10 Lakh Diamond Voucher 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: akshay kumarBhooth BanglaBhooth Bangla box officeBhooth Bangla newsBhooth Bangla reviewentertainment news

RELATED News

Who Is Tanvi Kolte? ‘Dhakkad Girl’ Wins Bigg Boss Marathi 6, Beats Raqesh Bapat, Bags Rs 15 Lakh, Scooter, Rs 10 Lakh Diamond Voucher

From Season 4: Release Date & Time In India, How To Watch, And Is It Available On Amazon Prime Video Or Other OTT Platforms?

Bigg Boss Marathi 6 Winner & Grand Finale: Who Will Lift Trophy, What’s The Prize Money- All You Need To Know About The Big Star Night

‘From’ Season 4 Streaming Guide: Where To Watch Online, Available Platforms, Release Schedule And How To Access It Globally

Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce BIG Update: Astrologer Joins Talks Ahead Of Court Hearing Amid Election Heat- What’s His Secret Role Before Settlement?

LATEST NEWS

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks

Who Was Shamar Elkins? Ex-National Guard Man Who Drove To 3 Homes, Killed 8 Children- 7 His Own- Shot Dead After Police Chase In Louisiana

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Where To Watch BAN vs NZ Match Live On TV and Online

Will Iran Join Peace Talks Or Resume War? US Seizes Ship ‘Touska’ In Gulf Of Oman As Donald Trump Issues ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’ Warning

‘Battle Of Civilization’: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu On Iran As US-Israel Continue Attacks In Lebanon And Gaza

Rs 90,000 Crore And Counting: Odisha’s Railway Network Gets Its Biggest-Ever Infrastructure Push Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

US Forces Disable Iranian Vessel TOUSKA: CENTCOM Confirms Firing ‘Several Rounds’

UK Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis Warns Of Rising Anti-Jewish Violence After London Synagogue Attack—Investigation Underway

United Arab Emirates Highlights Rising Tensions In The Middle East: 2,800 Iranian Missile And Drone Attacks In 40 Days, 90% Targeted Civilian Infrastructure

Indian Railways Earns Rs 6,813 Crore: Record Scrap Sales, Rising Non-Fare Income, And Passenger Service Upgrades — All Without Raising Ticket Fares

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Film Crosses ₹95 Crore Worldwide, Falls Short of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Stree Benchmarks

QUICK LINKS