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Home > Entertainment News > Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Storms Past Rs 117 Crore Worldwide As Shocking Surge Continues

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Storms Past Rs 117 Crore Worldwide As Shocking Surge Continues

Bhooth Bangla races past ₹117 crore worldwide in five days, powered by Akshay Kumar’s comic comeback and Priyadarshan’s nostalgia-driven storytelling, with strong weekday hold and overseas boosts.

Bhoot bangla box office
Bhoot bangla box office

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 22, 2026 10:52:18 IST

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Storms Past Rs 117 Crore Worldwide As Shocking Surge Continues

The cinematic reunion of Akshay Kumar and legendary director Priyadarshan has officially set the global box office ablaze because their cult-classic chemistry still acts as an unbeatable success formula for Indian cinema. Bhooth Bangla, which was released on April 17 2026 has maintained strong performance during its initial seven days and reached a major achievement on Day 5 which has generated excitement among industry experts. The horror-comedy powerhouse reached a worldwide gross collection of ₹117 crore on its first Tuesday, which it achieved while facing tough competition from the ongoing spy-thriller wave of Dhurandhar 2. 

Akshay Kumar’s Comeback Blends Comedy with Supernatural Charm

The film successfully attracts audience members to theaters during weekdays because Akshay Kumar makes a strong comeback through his depiction of Arjun Acharya, who combines his well-known comic style with supernatural elements.

Ghostly Gains: The Global Momentum of the Khiladi-Priyadarshan Re-Entry

Bhooth Bangla shows strong demand for high-concept family films that combine elements of “creepy” and “comical” content. The film maintained its box office success after achieving a strong opening weekend, which brought in close to ₹100 crore when it passed the critical “Monday test” by retaining its audience throughout major movie theaters. On its fifth day, the strategic reduction of ticket prices in multiplexes resulted in increased theater attendance from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, which highly respect Priyadarshan’s slapstick comedy. 

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Strong Overseas Boost and Nostalgia Power Drive Global Success

The domestic net earnings reached ₹72 crore because of this increase while the UK USA and UAE international markets made substantial contributions to the worldwide total. The film succeeds because of the “nostalgia factor,” which drew audiences to see the director-actor team who previously created successful films such as Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa that established their dominance in contemporary horror-comedy movies.

Supernatural Screens: Tracking the Theatrical Grip of the Mangalpur Mystery

The story of Bhooth Bangla tells about a haunted family palace which contains the terrifying ghost story of Vadhusur, while the actual captivating experience takes place at the ticketing areas. The film secured more than 11,000 screening events throughout the country during its first release period because it maintained its position against competing high-budget films that wanted to share its screening time. The industry experts credit the “supernatural grip” to a smart casting selection that includes Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav, who embody scene-stealing roles that will make audience members laugh throughout the entire movie despite its terrifying setting. 

₹117 Crore Global Milestone Sets Stage for Bigger Box Office Run

The production, which Balaji Motion Pictures supports, has reached international earnings of ₹117 crore and now predicts a box office total that will match Akshay’s highest-grossing movies. The absence of important individual film releases for the coming weekend allows Bhooth Bangla to grow its ghostly territory because it demonstrates that some box office legends maintain their existence through making people laugh.

Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: ₹100 Crore Mark Achieved, But Monday Blues Keep Akshay Kumar’s Film Behind Jolly LLB 3 And Housefull 5

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Tags: Akshay Kumar comebackBhooth Bangla box officeBhooth Bangla horror comedy IndiaPriyadarshan films

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Storms Past Rs 117 Crore Worldwide As Shocking Surge Continues

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Storms Past Rs 117 Crore Worldwide As Shocking Surge Continues
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Storms Past Rs 117 Crore Worldwide As Shocking Surge Continues
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Storms Past Rs 117 Crore Worldwide As Shocking Surge Continues
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar’s Horror Comedy Storms Past Rs 117 Crore Worldwide As Shocking Surge Continues

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