Bigg Boss 18 Fame Vivian Dsena And Wife Nouran Aly Welcome Baby Boy, Say ‘Kingdom Got Bigger’

Popular television actor Vivian Dsena has once again stepped into fatherhood. The former Bigg Boss 18 contestant and his wife, Nouran Aly, have welcomed their second child—a baby boy. Known for his role in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Vivian shared the happy news with fans through a heartfelt post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actor hinted at the joyous update, writing that his “kingdom just got bigger” with the arrival of his son. For those unaware, Vivian and Nouran are already parents to a daughter, Layan Vivian Dsena.

Announcing the news, Vivian wrote, “Went a little off the radar… not without reason. Some stories aren’t announced, they’re lived first. The silence said enough… The kingdom just got bigger… and this time… it’s a Prince,” and captioned the post with “Alhamdulillah.”

Earlier in 2024, during his time on Bigg Boss 18, Vivian had shared how special it felt to be a “girl dad,” calling it one of the most incredible experiences of his life. With the arrival of his son, the actor has now entered a new and joyful phase of parenthood.

In a previous interview with The Times of India, Vivian had opened up about fatherhood, describing it as a dream come true. He said that holding his child in his arms makes him feel on top of the world, adding that it is the most beautiful feeling he has ever experienced.

Despite keeping his personal life largely private, Vivian Dsena continues to be a beloved name on Indian television, known for his performances in shows like Madhubala and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani.

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