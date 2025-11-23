Bigg Boss 19: Ekta Kapoor Offers Tanya Mittal & Amaal Mallik Dream TV Role, Salman Khan Reacts Hilariously

Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar will feature a special appearance by Ekta Kapoor, adding extra excitement to Salman Khan’s show. Her presence always shakes things up inside the house, making this weekend’s episode even more dramatic and entertaining for the viewers.

Bigg Boss 19 makers recently dropped a new promo where Salman Khan welcomes Ekta Kapoor, who came to launch her new astro-based app. Following her promotion, she talks about the tradition of casting contestants from this show for her upcoming projects.

Ekta Kapoor on Casting Bigg Boss 19 Contestants

In the promo video, Ekta Kapoor talks about how she casts someone from the Bigg Boss show every year. She says, “Sir ke show mein, ek offer karna Mera ek riwaz raha hai. There are two people, actually, who I would love to cast. One is not an actor, Amaal Mallik, and the other person, duniya pittal di, Tanya Mittal.”







Which Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Ekta Kapoor Cast?

From Salman Khan’s show, Ekta Kapoor offered a show for her upcoming project, Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. She said, “I would love to ask you. Inka rahu 10 mein hai aur kehte hain jinka raha dus mein hai, uske duniya bus mein hai.”

Salman Khan Reaction

After hearing Ekta Kapoor’s offer, Salman Khan cracks a hilarious joke. Salman Khan says, “Lakin gareeb ladki ka role hai, kaise adaa karogi?” Bigg Boss 19 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Farhaana Bhatt, Ashnoor, and all start laughing.

