Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Salman Khan's BB19 Show Live For Free

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Salman Khan’s BB19 Show Live For Free

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale streams live for free on JioCinema and JioHotstar from 9 PM IST on December 7, 2025, with TV telecast on Colors and high-voltage entertainment.

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Salman Khan’s BB19 Show Live For Free

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 7, 2025 13:06:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Salman Khan’s BB19 Show Live For Free

 

Bigg Boss 19 Finale LIVE: The Bigg Boss 19 grand finale will go live today from 9 PM IST onward, and one can watch it online for free without any subscription charges. Viewers will be able to watch the entire episode in which Salman Khan himself will declare the winner, and the high-voltage entertainment will run till the wee hours of the night.

 


Bigg Boss Season 19 Finale Winner LIVE Updates: When to Watch?

  • The grand finale will be broadcast on December 7, 2025, Sunday, starting at 9:00 PM IST. 
  • Online streaming starts sharply at 9:00 PM.
  • Television telecasts begin around the same time and go on late into the night.


Bigg Boss Season 19 Finale Winner LIVE Updates: Where and How to Watch for Free?

The finale will be streamed live on the OTT platforms JioCinema and JioHotstar; viewers can watch for free by signing in using their mobile number or email. The show can be watched on Colors TV, which is available on DTH and cable platforms like Jio, Airtel, and Tata Play. 

 


Bigg Boss Season 19 Finale Winner LIVE Updates
Tips for Fans 

Value a stable internet and the latest updates of the JioCinema/JioHotstar app for the best experience, especially on mobile or smart TVs. If you intend to participate in voting or live polls, keep the app logged in before the show begins to avoid missing any segment of it.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Finale Winner Live Updates: When & Where to Watch Salman Khan, Finalists & Prize Money Updates

First published on: Dec 7, 2025 1:06 PM IST
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Salman Khan's BB19 Show Live For Free

