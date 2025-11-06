LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Slams Farrhana Bhatt, Says ‘TV Actors Deserve Respect, Not Belittling’

Inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Gaurav Khanna confronted Farrhana Bhatt after she belittled TV actors. Khanna’s fiery rebuttal defended the television industry, asserting its value and sending a strong message against the perceived hierarchy between TV, film, and theatre.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 6, 2025 13:54:04 IST

The drama inside the Bigg Boss house reached a new height when television heartthrob Gaurav Khanna got into a showdown with his fellow contestant Farrhana Bhatt. The fight was sparked by Farrhana’s continuous belittling comments about the work and status of TV actors, indicating that it is a worthless or inferior medium-siphoning-from-“theatre training” waste.

Face of the television industry, Khanna was seen visibly furious, taking a strong stand against not just himself but the whole fraternity that works tirelessly on various platforms painstakingly on television. This master clapback sent a strong message that the baselessness of supposed hierarchy between film, theatre and television is beyond question.

TV Vs. Theatre Snobbery

The conflict that escalated has amplified much of the inherent bias and the TV vs. Theatre Snobbery that’s sometimes taken as a norm in the entertainment world. It was these comments, questioning Gaurav’s stardom and calling him a “TV ke superstar” in a mocking tone, that crossed lines for the actor who commands much popularity.

This style of argument is nothing new inside the Bigg Boss house, a common feature in reality shows where contestants keep trying to establish the perceived superiority of their profession. Gaurav’s rebuttal, however, was a furious and confident statement of the Power of Television-a medium that brings everyday entertainment to millions of homes across India.

 Khanna’s Bold Finale Challenge

This passion on the set was unleashed with Gaurav Khanna giving a direct response to Farrhana for her comments regarding him, calling him a ‘TV superstar’, and asking him ‘Kaun ho aap?’ (Who are you?).

Khanna answered her with confidence: “Main hoon superstar TV ka aur yahan ka. Finale mein khadi hoke taali bajayegi mere liye. Tu jaani jaayegi ke tu mere season mein aayi thi, dekhna.” (I am a superstar of TV and of this place. In the finale, you shall persist standing, clapping for me. See whether you are remembered for being in my season!).

An act of indignation for this insult turned into a glorious defense not only for Gaurav but also for the entire television fraternity, who rallied back to support him. His words became a shout-out for all his fans and for the television industry as well.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 1:54 PM IST
Tags: Bigg Boss 19Farrhana BhattGaurav Khanna

QUICK LINKS