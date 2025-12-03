Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Fever: Meet Gaurav Khanna, Strongest Contender To Win Salman Khan’s Reality Show

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: The Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 19 is racing toward its Grand Finale on Sunday, December 7, with the finale week now underway. Six contestants- Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More have entered the final leg.

As per reports, Malti Chahar is likely to exit in a mid-week eviction, leaving the remaining five to battle for the trophy. Among them, Gaurav Khanna has steadily risen as the strongest contender and a clear audience favourite to win the season.

Gaurav Khanna: From Marketing Professional To TV Star

Hailing from Kanpur, Gaurav Khanna holds an MBA in marketing and initially worked as a marketing manager in an IT firm. However, his passion for acting soon steered him toward television. He made his screen debut in 2005 with a small role in Siddhanth, followed by supporting appearances in Bhabhi and Kumkum. His first major breakthrough came in 2007 with Meri Doli Tere Angana.

Over the years, he gained recognition through prominent roles such as Neil Fernandez in Jeevan Saathi, Inspector Kavin in CID, Dr. Akshay Sinha in Tere Bin, and Prince Virendra Singh in Prem Ya Paheli – Chandrakanta. But his portrayal of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa (2021–2024) cemented his position as a beloved household name.

A Mature, Steady Performer Inside The Bigg Boss House

Gaurav’s journey in Bigg Boss 19 has been markedly different from contestants who relied on theatrics and conflicts. Throughout the season, he remained calm, rational, and composed, choosing logic over heated outbursts and dignity over unnecessary fights.

His humility and grounded personality won viewer admiration, while fellow contestants frequently praised his balanced approach. Even host Salman Khan acknowledged Gaurav’s strong character, expressing interest in collaborating with him during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

After surviving 15 challenging weeks, Gaurav clinched the Ticket to Finale, strengthening his position as the most deserving finalist.

Before Bigg Boss: Gaurav’s Reality Show Victory

Despite his successful TV career, Gaurav has usually kept his personal life away from the limelight and stayed away from reality shows. That changed earlier in 2025 when he joined the first season of Celebrity MasterChef India.

Judged by Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna, and hosted by Farah Khan, the competition concluded with Gaurav defeating Nikki Tamboli, Tejasswi Prakash, Faisal Shaikh, and Rajiv Adatia to emerge as the first-ever Champion of the show.

