Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Salman Khan Tears Up Remembering Dharmendra, Praises Sunny Deol, Bobby’s Heartfelt Farewell; Fans Reacts

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 took an unanticipatedly touching course when presenter Salman Khan could not control his emotions and cried during the tribute to the deceased actor Dharmendra. The Bollywood superstar, who is usually known for his calm and collected character, was quickly overwhelmed when the audience got to see a montage of Dharmendra’s past advertising on the reality show.

Salman showered the ‘He-Man’ of Hindi cinema, as he was often referred to, with deep respect and said he was one of the best men that the film industry had ever seen.

He pointed out the late actor’s everlasting appeal, his gigantic 60-year professional life, and his ‘king-sized’ attitude in every aspect of his life. To Salman, Dharmendra was not just a fellow artist but a great motivator, especially because of his humble character combined with a strong screen charisma.

Emotional Tribute: Salman’s Heartfelt Anecdotes

Salman’s homage turned out to be exceedingly personal when he disclosed a poignant fact: Dharmendra died on the 24th of November, which is also the birthday of Salman’s father, Salim Khan. The sheer coincidence of dates multiplied the loss felt by the host and the moment became very vulnerable.

#SalmanKhan’s tribute to #Dharmendra was truly heart-melting & heart-wrenching❤️💔

One can feel his emotions…their bond was genuinely like father & son❤️

May d legend’s soul rest in peace

And I wonder..What would #MaltiChahar call this?

Another “actor’s acting” right?#BB19 pic.twitter.com/iDJYtMIMD1 — 🌤Megha🌸🩷 (@MEGHA_1925) December 7, 2025







The host then showed his deep sympathy with the Deol family by indicating the great suffering that Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have to endure. The moment became not just a part of the format of a reality show, but rather a sincere and public demonstration of the respect from one icon to another.

Dignified Farewell: Praise for Sunny and Bobby

Despite his own sorrow, Salman Khan was extremely generous in his appraisal of the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, for the manner in which they held the last rites for their father. He remarked that the funeral and later prayer meet showed “the highest standards of dignity and grace,” with the setting of the standard for a legend’s life to be honoring in such way.

Salman particularly complimented the Deol family for keeping a ‘decorum’ that respected Dharmendra’s massive legacy and the affection he had from millions. He stressed the ‘Celebration of Life’ environment that was love and respect, thus giving a very appropriate final bow to the adored ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna Wins Bigg Boss 19: You Won’t Believe How Much Prize Money The TV Star Took Home!