Bigg Boss 19 Twist: After Ekta Kapoor Signs Tanya Mittal, Salman Khan Announces New Project With Gaurav Khanna: ‘I Truly Admire Him’

Bigg Boss 19 finalist Gaurav Khanna scored a massive professional breakthrough after Salman Khan publicly praised his calm, dignified game and announced he would personally cast him in an upcoming project. Salman's rare endorsement marks one of the biggest career boosts for any contestant to date.

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Gives Gaurav Khanna a Career-Changing Offer, ‘I’ll Work With Him Soon’ (Pc: X)
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Gives Gaurav Khanna a Career-Changing Offer, ‘I’ll Work With Him Soon’ (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 6, 2025 23:35:30 IST

The Bigg Boss 19 journey has brought a giant professional win for the finalist Gaurav Khanna, even before the grand finale. During a strong segment during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the host and superstar Salman Khan praised the television actor very highly, showering him with admiration for his calm and dignified conduct throughout the 100-day tough stint.

While many of the housemates often accused Khanna of being quiet and said his strategy was playing safe or having a “dual personality,” Salman Khan stood up for him very strongly, maintaining that his consistency was the proof of his true character.

The biggest surprise, however, came when Salman Khan, personally, proffered an employment opportunity to the actor in a forthcoming project, giving a colossal thrust to Khanna’s career right at the show’s closing.

A Colossal Career Endorsement

Salman Khan’s endorsement of Gaurav Khanna’s work ethic and personality has been described as the most considerable professional validation in the history of Bigg Boss. Salman noted that in a chaotic setting aimed at strife, Khanna’s capability of keeping cool, watching and talking only when needed was a real sign of strength.

The popular actor said, “I do not know if he will win the show or get work outside… But everyone will appreciate his character a lot. He will be a great person to work with. I will be working with Gaurav very soon myself.”

This open and unreserved pledge from the two biggest names in the industry has practically secured Gaurav Khanna’s move from the television screen to a significant opportunity on the big screen, which is a dream come true for any contestant in a reality show.

The Dignity of ‘GK’ Wins Over Drama

Khanna, who got the nickname ‘GK’ from the other housemates, did not engage in any high-voltage drama but rather showed the coolness of a person under pressure, thus, he managed to be noticed.

He could go on with the emotional chaos of the house without exchanging words or cheap tricks; nothing dramatic as that. This different way of treating the matter, which some fellow housemates initially criticized as being too cool, was in fact the very quality that won the support of Salman Khan.

The host’s comments drew attention to the singularity of such an unwavering dignified behavior, saying that “if this is your nature then I clap for him but if it is his strategy then hats off, bro,” thereby strengthening Khanna’s choice whether natural or predestined of being an admirable road to victory. The actor seemed to be overjoyed with the host’s statement and referred to the incident as “a really big deal.”

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Why Was Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale? ‘She Ruled BB 19’, Says Fans In Shock After Deleted Promo Sparked Buzz

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 11:35 PM IST
Tags: Bigg Boss 19Gaurav Khannasalman khan

