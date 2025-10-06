Bigg Boss 19 Wild Card Malti Chahar Tells Tanya Mittal, ‘I Can See All Your Old Videos!’

The 19th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has dramatically increased tension with the wild-card entry of Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal, highly awaited contestants. Their arrival sent shockwaves through the house since the established contestants were re-evaluating alliances and strategies.

Malti, a popular face in both sports and entertainment, and Tanya, a social media influencer with a reputation for being brutally honest, decided to storm the house with an open agenda of disruption.

The mood quickly changed from careless tit-for-tat to a high-stakes, tense atmosphere, especially after numerous jibes from the new contestants hinted at some dirty history involving the established contestants.

Wild Card Strategy: ‘Old Videos’ as Ammunition

Wild Card entries are supposed to cause havoc, and these 2 are at it very well. Tanya Mittal very soon dropped a bombshell that left housemates all flurrying about in shock. “I can see all your old videos… don’t think anything is hidden,” was her very seductive one-liner challenge to the construct made by the residents to protect themselves. This keyword ‘Old Videos’ is immediately a psychological weapon.







This proves that the Wild Cards watched not just this season but have also done really extensive back research on the participants’ public and perhaps private history even before the show began. This induces a very creepy paranoia amongst contestants as they tend to curtail their words: ‘what if these past mistakes may return to haunt me in high-staked arguments or nomination tasks?’ Knowledge is power, and Wild Cards pinning this to shake the old order and mark their spot.

Dynamics Shift: New Alliances And Target Locks

Malti Chahar is quite known for a tough, resilient personality, and she started developing unexpected relationships while pinning down some main targets at the same time. Seems to combine strategic neutrality with calculated confrontation as her game plan. Having no loyalties to previous ties makes them free to expose hypocrisy and doubt the authenticity of relationships.

This brings the pretentious friendships and love angles under high scrutiny in which the new entrants mostly put inconsistencies between the actions of those inside and what they talk about in front of the camera.

This has led to rapid formation of new, albeit temporary, alliances against the newcomers whereby the old guard tries to protect their territories. Yet the fear of exposing their old ‘videos’ remains affixed as a potent threat and is bound to ensure anything but a dull run in the Bigg Boss house over the next few weeks.

