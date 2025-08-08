Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni: Deposition Leak Drama Explodes, Who Is Lying?

The It Ends With Us actors’ feud is coming to a head, with Lively’s lawyers accusing Baldoni’s attorneys of leaking sensitive information about the deposition to the press. The legal face-off, with allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation, has sustained a Hollywood drama for an audience now riveted on the two sides gearing for trial in March 2026.

Lively’s Team Slams Alleged Media Manipulation

In an August 4, 2025, filing, Lively contends that Baldoni’s lawyers, Bryan Freedman leading the charge, set up a media circus by leaking portions of her July 31 deposition to tabloids such as TMZ and Daily Mail. The filing claims reports specifying details such as Lively’s outfit, the time the deposition began (10:13 a.m. ET), and Lively’s entourage, particularly husband Ryan Reynolds, were purposely released to make her appear evasive.

Further, Esra Hudson, Lively’s counsel, accused Baldoni’s team of putting under seal a 292-page deposition transcript with “no plausible legal reason,” describing it as merely an attempt to force the transcript into the public record, thereby enabling a smear campaign.

Baldoni’s attorneys denied the allegations of the leak.

In a passionate filing on August 6, Baldoni’s lawyers termed Lively’s allegations baseless, arguing, “She does not cite any evidence. This is not surprising as there is none.” They speculated that the leaks could have come from Lively’s side, including Reynolds or even administrative support present at the deposition.

Baldoni’s lawyers claimed the transcript was filed to defend against smear allegations, rather than for publicity. They remain firm on the matter, Freedman previously having pledged to expose inconsistencies in Lively’s testimony under oath.

A Broader Hollywood Scandal Unfolds

This skirmish is part of a massive legal saga that started with Lively’s December 2024 lawsuit accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and retaliation during It Ends With Us production. Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit for defamation was dismissed in June 2025.

But the Lively vs. Baldoni feud continues to attract attention, much of it thanks to Lively’s team, which has subpoenaed people like Perez Hilton and even Taylor Swift. The public is now glued to the happenings of this drama, as both parties are preparing for trial, with questions hanging: Who’s telling the truth in this Hollywood war?

