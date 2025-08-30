Bollywood Actress Who Married at 31 but Shockingly Became a Mother at Just 21 Her Name Is…

Bollywood is full of glamorous stories, but some life journeys are truly shocking. But in between these glamorous stories, some hidden ones that break all norms and leave fans speechless. There is one such actress in the Hindi cinema who grabbed headlines at just the age of 21, but this time not for her iconic acting skills.



This Actress Became Mother Before Marriage

While many dream of marriage first and then enjoy a beautiful journey of motherhood but this actress surprised everyone by becoming a mother of two at just 21 years old, and later, she tied the knot at the age of 31. Her story leaves some inspired and some stunned.

Actress Who Turned Mother at Just 21

This actress is none other than Raveena Tandon, who broke the social norms and became a mother of two girls through adoption. Yes, you heard that right, at the age of 21, she adopted two girls, Chhaya and Pooja, daughters of a distant cousin. After the passing of Raveena Tandon’s cousin, she chose to adopt and take care of both children. This shocked everyone and raised questions about how she was going to manage becoming a mother at such a young age.



Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s Romance

Just after Raveena Tandon’s adoption news slowed down, her relationship stories with Akshay Kumar started making massive headlines. Raveena Tandon’s hot moves and Akshay’s passionate romance in ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ is something that people have remembered to date. The couple was seeing their dream partners in each other and had an elaborate engagement. But the story took an ugly turn, and their engagement eventually came to an end.

Raveena Tandon Happy Married Life Today



Raveena Tandon once again found her true love in Anil Thandani. After dating for years, the two finally got married in 2004 with a grand wedding ceremony at the Udaipur Palace. Now the couple is living a happy married life with their two biological children, Ranbirvardhan Thadani and Rasha Thadani.