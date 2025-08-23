LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 6 Bollywood Couples Who Met on Movie Sets and Fell in Love for Real

6 Bollywood Couples Who Met on Movie Sets and Fell in Love for Real

Bollywood is all about dreamy love stories, but sometimes the romance doesn’t just stay on the big screen, and it becomes real. Over the years, many Bollywood couples met while shooting movies and ended up falling in love for real. So let’s check out some of the most popular Bollywood couples who met on film sets and fell in love head over heels.

These Bollywood jodis prove that love can happen anywhere, even on busy movie sets. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
These Bollywood jodis prove that love can happen anywhere, even on busy movie sets. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 23, 2025 17:38:14 IST

Bollywood is all about dreamy love stories, but sometimes the romance doesn’t just stay on the big screen, and it becomes real. Over the years, many Bollywood couples met while shooting movies and ended up falling in love for real. These Bollywood jodis prove that love can happen anywhere, even on busy movie sets. So let’s check out some of the most popular Bollywood couples who met on film sets and fell in love head over heels.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

One of the most loved couples of B-town, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh first met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013). The two dated for years before tying the knot in a dreamy wedding in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Dua. 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

 The most talked-about couple of the Bollywood industry, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, knew each other from before and started working together in the movie Brahmāstra. Before that, Alia often mentioned Ranbir’s name, saying she wanted to marry him, including in Karan Johar’s Coffee with Karan talk show, and right after that, there were rumors of both of them dating. Well, the duo got married in 2022 in an intimate ceremony and welcomed their daughter, Raha, that same year. 

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

The trendy couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, first met on the sets of Shershaah (2021). They kept their relationship private for a long time and then tied the knot in 2023 in a dreamy wedding. A few months back, the power-pack couple welcomed their first child. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

The royal couple of Bollywood is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, who fell in love while shooting for Tashan in 2008. Their dating sparked a buzz among the fans. After a few years, both tied the knot in 2012 in a big royal wedding. They now share two adorable sons, Taimur and Jeh. 

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

The perfect couple, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza, met on the sets of Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. After nearly a decade together, both tied the knot in 2012. They are now proud parents of two sons. 

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

The evergreen jodi of the Bollywood industry, Ajay Devgn and Kajol, first met on the sets of Hulchul (1995). They both often seen making fun of each other in a cute little manner. They got married in 1999 and parents of Nysa and Yug Devgn. 

6 Bollywood Couples Who Met on Movie Sets and Fell in Love for Real

6 Bollywood Couples Who Met on Movie Sets and Fell in Love for Real

6 Bollywood Couples Who Met on Movie Sets and Fell in Love for Real
6 Bollywood Couples Who Met on Movie Sets and Fell in Love for Real
6 Bollywood Couples Who Met on Movie Sets and Fell in Love for Real
6 Bollywood Couples Who Met on Movie Sets and Fell in Love for Real

