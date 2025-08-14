LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news us news donald trump john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bollywood’s Aamir Khan Flaunts Love With Gauri Spratt, Steals IFFM 2025 Spotlight

Bollywood’s Aamir Khan Flaunts Love With Gauri Spratt, Steals IFFM 2025 Spotlight

At the IFFM 2025, Aamir Khan created a buzz when he arrived hand in hand with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt! The Bollywood hotshot and his gorgeous girlfriend lit up the red carpet, while their chemistry turned all heads. Watch now!

Aamir Khan’s Cozy Red Carpet Moment with Gauri Spratt at IFFM 2025
Aamir Khan’s Cozy Red Carpet Moment with Gauri Spratt at IFFM 2025

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 14, 2025 19:58:17 IST

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan creates an awe moment as he walk down the red carpet with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne (IFFM). Their elegant and warm appearance did an official declaration of their relationship, stirring excitement and gossip among fans. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the couple exudes chemistry, adding a romantic vibe to the festival’s opening night.

Aamir and Gauri at IFFM: A Milestone Appearance

Aamir Khan’s long-held private life became headlines when he took Gauri Spratt, a Bangalore based salon owner to the IFFM 2025 red carpet. This was the very first time the two made an official public appearance together at any major international event after their debut at the Macau International Comedy Festival in April 2025.



Mother to a six-year-old, Gauri looked breathtakingly graceful in molten green saree, perfectly complementing Aamir’s crisp white kurta. Their joining hands entrance signified Aamir gently holding her hand, showing that things were looking more promising in their 18-month relationship which he hid from the world until recently. The very mention of the two in Melbourne and elsewhere in the world was met with admiration for their connection: a rare glimpse into this significantly private life of Aamir.

A Celebrated Role of Aamir at IFFM

As different from the star of the red carpet at the 16th IFFM, during the festival, Aamir Khan was hoisting the Indian flag on August 15, 2025, for the festival’s Independence Day celebrations, an event termed by festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange as state unifying.

To honour Aamir for his remarkable role in cinema for the society, special retrospective screenings of his films were put up. The latest of these was Aamir’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which drew massive crowds for a discussion with Aamir and director R S Prasanna.

Gauri Spratt: The Woman by His Side

Gauri Spratt, until recently an un-illuminated name, has gained some amount of limelight in Aamir’s life. A Bangalorean by birth, she studied fashion in London and is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, apart from working with Aamir’s production house.

This affair blossomed over the last 18 months, although Gauri and Aamir have been friends for the last 25 years, giving her some publicity and making her a name to look for, given her flair, poise, and expertise.

Also Read: Coolie Finale Unveiled! Aamir Khan’s Dahaa Shocks, LCU Link or Standalone Stunner?

Tags: Cooliegauri sprattsitaare zameen par

RELATED News

NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’

LATEST NEWS

HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
Are We Getting Back Park Hyung Sik And Park Bo Young In Strong Woman Bong Soon Season 3? Here’s What We Know!
Bollywood’s Aamir Khan Flaunts Love With Gauri Spratt, Steals IFFM 2025 Spotlight

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bollywood’s Aamir Khan Flaunts Love With Gauri Spratt, Steals IFFM 2025 Spotlight

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bollywood’s Aamir Khan Flaunts Love With Gauri Spratt, Steals IFFM 2025 Spotlight
Bollywood’s Aamir Khan Flaunts Love With Gauri Spratt, Steals IFFM 2025 Spotlight
Bollywood’s Aamir Khan Flaunts Love With Gauri Spratt, Steals IFFM 2025 Spotlight
Bollywood’s Aamir Khan Flaunts Love With Gauri Spratt, Steals IFFM 2025 Spotlight

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?