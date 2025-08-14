Bollywood’s Aamir Khan Flaunts Love With Gauri Spratt, Steals IFFM 2025 Spotlight

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan creates an awe moment as he walk down the red carpet with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne (IFFM). Their elegant and warm appearance did an official declaration of their relationship, stirring excitement and gossip among fans. Dressed in traditional Indian attire, the couple exudes chemistry, adding a romantic vibe to the festival’s opening night.

Aamir and Gauri at IFFM: A Milestone Appearance

Aamir Khan’s long-held private life became headlines when he took Gauri Spratt, a Bangalore based salon owner to the IFFM 2025 red carpet. This was the very first time the two made an official public appearance together at any major international event after their debut at the Macau International Comedy Festival in April 2025.







Mother to a six-year-old, Gauri looked breathtakingly graceful in molten green saree, perfectly complementing Aamir’s crisp white kurta. Their joining hands entrance signified Aamir gently holding her hand, showing that things were looking more promising in their 18-month relationship which he hid from the world until recently. The very mention of the two in Melbourne and elsewhere in the world was met with admiration for their connection: a rare glimpse into this significantly private life of Aamir.

A Celebrated Role of Aamir at IFFM

As different from the star of the red carpet at the 16th IFFM, during the festival, Aamir Khan was hoisting the Indian flag on August 15, 2025, for the festival’s Independence Day celebrations, an event termed by festival director Mitu Bhowmick Lange as state unifying.

To honour Aamir for his remarkable role in cinema for the society, special retrospective screenings of his films were put up. The latest of these was Aamir’s Sitaare Zameen Par, which drew massive crowds for a discussion with Aamir and director R S Prasanna.

Gauri Spratt: The Woman by His Side

Gauri Spratt, until recently an un-illuminated name, has gained some amount of limelight in Aamir’s life. A Bangalorean by birth, she studied fashion in London and is currently running a BBlunt salon in Mumbai, apart from working with Aamir’s production house.

This affair blossomed over the last 18 months, although Gauri and Aamir have been friends for the last 25 years, giving her some publicity and making her a name to look for, given her flair, poise, and expertise.

