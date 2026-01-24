Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Hits ₹51.08 Crore, Beats Dhurandhar Opening Day, Eyes ₹100 Crore Weekend

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Border 2 continues its strong run at the box office, showing no signs of slowing down on its second day. The Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan-led war drama has collected Rs 51.08 crore in two days, comfortably surpassing the opening-day earnings of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar.

With steady footfalls and positive word of mouth, the film is now firmly on track to cross the Rs100 crore mark by the end of its opening weekend, cementing its position as one of the biggest releases of 2026 so far.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk’s latest update at 7 PM, the film earned ₹21.08 crore on its second day. After opening with ₹30 crore on Day 1, Border 2 has taken its two-day total to ₹51.08 crore.

The film has already emerged as the biggest tentpole release of 2026 so far and is widely expected to cross the ₹100 crore mark by the end of its opening weekend.

Border 2 Banned in Gulf Countries

As per new reports, the movie has been banned in six Gulf countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Bollywood Hungama reports the reason is the film’s “anti-Pakistan” content.

It’s déjà vu for Bollywood. Only a couple of months ago, Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster spy film Dhurandhar faced the same ban in these countries, for exactly the same reason.

Dhurandhar was a huge success, but losing out on the Gulf market stung. The film’s overseas distributor, Pranab Kapadia, put the loss at around $10 million, about Rs 90 crore.

Indian action films usually rake in big money from this region, so this kind of ban really hurts.

Border 2 Cast

The film features Sunny Deol in the role of Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun Dhawan portrays Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya. Diljit Dosanjh appears as Indian Air Force officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty plays Lt Cdr Joseph Noronha in key roles.

The ensemble cast also includes Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Guneet Sandhu, Ram Singh, Nishan Singh, Sudesh Berry and Gaurahha Ujjwal, among others.