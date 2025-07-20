LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Brat Pop Star Charli XCX Weds The 1975 Drummer George Daniel At Hackney Town Hall

Brat Pop Star Charli XCX Weds The 1975 Drummer George Daniel At Hackney Town Hall

Charli XCX got married to The 1975 drummer George Daniel on July 19, 2025 in a low-key wedding at Hackney Town Hall in London. The marriage ceremony saw Charli wear a Vivienne Westwood mini dress and Daniel complimented the bride in a neat suit. The passion they ignited in 2021 resulted in a romantic and musical union, with a glamourous party to follow.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 08:55:55 IST

The ‘Party 4 U’ artist Charli XCX wed The 1975 drummer George Daniel on July 19, 2025, in an intimate yet luxurious wedding ceremony at Hackney Town Hall in London.

The two artists, who first started dating each other in 2022 when they began making music together, shared their vows with their inner circle of friends and family members present to mark the beginning of the new chapter in life.

Charli XCX’s Glamorous Affair with a Brat Twist

Charli, 32 also known as Charlotte Emma Aitchison, was all fashion-forward mode in off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood mini dress with corseted bodice, paired with an eternal tulle veil and white Jimmy Choo stilettos. Far from suitable for her “Brat” persona, she finished off her bridal attire with chunky black shades, completing the bad-girl look.

George, 35, complemented her in a sleek black suit with a white boutonnière, matching Charli’s bouquet of white blooms. The couple shared a passionate kiss on the town hall steps, delighting the 20 guests, including Charli’s parents and The 1975 bandmates Adam Hann and Ross MacDonald, though  Matty Healy was absent, reportedly in Los Angeles.



From Studio Sparks to Wedding Vows

Charli and George’s romance started budding in 2021 while they were working on the single “Spinning” with No Rome. It turned into a romance relationship, with Charli posting on Instagram to officially declare their relationship in May 2022. 

Their engagement, which was announced in November 2023 via a cheeky Instagram post, captioned,  “charli xcx and george daniel f—ing for life!!!”, featuring a tea tray and a diamond ring. The couple’s musical love collab continued, with Daniel producing tracks like “Club Classics” and “Apple” for Charli’s famous 2024 album Brat, which includes lyrical nods to their relationship.

What’s Next for the Musical Power Couple

While the London ceremony was cozy and intimate, there’s reportedly a fancier party to come in Sicily, where Charli and Daniel first met. With a “six-figure” price and no bar closing time, the party will be an awfully expensive one. Fans swoon over reported new projects, as Charli and Daniel keep mingling their musical skill, with love igniting such hits as “Talk Talk” and “Is a Knife.”

Also Read: Paul Wesley Engaged to Natalie Kuckenburg: “Yes, Always and Forever” A Real-Life Love Story That Feels Straight Out Of The Vampire Diaries

Tags: charli xcscharli xcs weddinggeorge danielhollywood

