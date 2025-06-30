Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Caught On Cam: Tommy Hilfiger Nearly Falls Into A Venice Canal At Jeff Bezos’ Wedding, Tom Brady Passes A Cheeky Comment

Caught On Cam: Tommy Hilfiger Nearly Falls Into A Venice Canal At Jeff Bezos’ Wedding, Tom Brady Passes A Cheeky Comment

Tommy Hilfiger nearly fell into a Venice canal at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s star-studded wedding. Lip reader claims he joked with Tom Brady after the slip. The lavish $15–$20M event featured 200 celebs, with Bezos confirming he and Sánchez were already legally married.

Tommy Hilfiger nearly went for a swim at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s ridiculous Venice wedding bash on Friday.

Picture this: the 74-year-old style king, all decked out, almost faceplants into the canal while trying to get on a water taxi, right in front of the bride, groom, and a sea of A-listers.

Jeff Bezos’ wedding: Tommy Hilfiger nearly falls into a canal

Tom Brady was right behind him in line. Tommy Hilfiger’s doing his thing, chatting with people, and then—whoops—almost takes a dive. If that isn’t a metaphor for surviving the fashion world, I don’t know what is.

Now, there’s this lip reader, Nicola Hickling, who told the Daily Mail that after the near disaster, Hilfiger looked back at Brady and tossed out, “You can go after me.” Classic move. The line was crawling, everyone dressed like they just stepped out of a Bond movie, shuffling onto these boats one at a time. Hilfiger, clearly a man without patience, apparently muttered, “Why do we need to stand here?” Honestly, same.

Caught on cam: Tommy Hilfiger laughs off the incident

When Tommy Hilfiger tried to take a big stride onto the boat, the designer lost his balance, but someone nearby grabbed him. 

Hilfiger just laughed it off, kept his cool, and kept moving. He even tripped again but just shrugged, grinned, and threw up a peace sign. 

Then, Brady, never missing a chance to chirp, apparently teased him, “Are you drunk?” Hilfiger shot back with a joke of his own, and Brady came back with, “Can you just get on?”—like it’s a middle school field trip or something.

Jeff Bezos ties the knot with Lauren Sanchez

As for the wedding, Bezos and Sanchez finally tied the knot in Venice after two years engaged. The guest list was bananas—Kim K, Ellie Goulding, Khloe, Ivanka, Leo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Oprah, Orlando Bloom, Hilfiger, Brady.

Rumour has it that Bezos spent between $15 and $20 million. There’s a prenup to keep Jeff’s $244 billion stash safe.

Tags: jeff bezos venice weddinglauren sancheztommy hilfigertommy hilfiger video
