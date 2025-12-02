LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Caught On Camera: Aryan Khan Shows Middle Fingers To Crowd As He Pulls Up To A Bengaluru Event, SRK's Son Then Quickly Exits After Greeting Fans

Caught On Camera: Aryan Khan Shows Middle Fingers To Crowd As He Pulls Up To A Bengaluru Event, SRK’s Son Then Quickly Exits After Greeting Fans

Aryan Khan lit up the D’Yavol After Dark event in Bengaluru, drawing massive fan attention on Residency Road. From balcony waves to selfies, celeb interactions, and promoting his eyewear line, Aryan continues to trend especially with his Netflix directorial debut gaining buzz.

Aryan Khan greeted fans from a balcony at the venue (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
Aryan Khan greeted fans from a balcony at the venue (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 2, 2025 14:46:46 IST

Caught On Camera: Aryan Khan Shows Middle Fingers To Crowd As He Pulls Up To A Bengaluru Event, SRK’s Son Then Quickly Exits After Greeting Fans

Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, turned heads at the D’Yavol After Dark event in Bengaluru, held at Cavore by Sourberry. As soon as fans saw him on Residency Road, they couldn’t hold back they shouted “I love you!” Aryan just smiled back, soaking it all in.

Aryan Khan Steals the Show

He stepped out onto a balcony at the venue, waving to the crowd below. Some lucky fans even got to meet him in person, snapping selfies and sharing the moment online.

The excitement was everywhere phones out, everyone trying to catch Aryan’s attention, and he did his best to greet as many as he could, throwing in a thumbs-up for good measure.

Aryan Khan landed in the spotlight after a quick moment at the Bengaluru event blew up online. Someone caught him on camera, and it looked like he flashed the middle finger at the crowd.

Social media jumped on it right away. Some people say he was just messing around, caught up in the excitement. Others think it was out of line.

The place was packed, fans shouting his name, the whole atmosphere buzzing. Now, this one clip has everyone talking, and it’s only added to all the attention Aryan’s been getting at the D’Yavol After Dark event.

Massive Crowds Gather for Aryan Khan

Videos from the night have been circulating on social media. In one, Aryan arrives surrounded by security, but the fans’ energy cuts right through. They keep calling out to him, and he can’t help but smile and acknowledge them.

During his time there, Aryan also caught up with a few Kannada actors. At one point, actor Zaid Khan showed him something on his phone, and whatever it was got them both laughing.

Aryan leaned in, whispered something, and the moment looked genuine just two people having a good time. Later, Aryan posed for pictures with Dhanya Ramkumar. Fans couldn’t wait to share those photos online.

Besides meeting fans and celebs, Aryan introduced his newest eyewear collection at the event. The buzz around him hasn’t died down, especially since his directorial debut on Netflix with The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

The show features Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bamba, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, and has cameos from big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Ranveer Singh. Aryan’s clearly making his mark, on screen and off.

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 2:46 PM IST
