LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’

Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’

Ranveer Singh apologizes after imitating the sacred Kantara ritual at IFFI 2025, saying he only wanted to highlight Rishab Shetty’s performance. The act offended Tulu cultural sentiments, sparking online backlash and an official complaint, prompting the actor to clarify his respectful intentions.

Ranveer Singh Apologizes for Kantara Mimicry at IFFI, Praises Rishab Shetty (Pc: X)
Ranveer Singh Apologizes for Kantara Mimicry at IFFI, Praises Rishab Shetty (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 2, 2025 13:05:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’

Ranveer Singh, the Bollywood actor, has come out with a public apology after he was heavily criticized for imitating a religious rite from the movie ‘Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1’ at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025 in Goa. The incident happened in Singh’s speech when he, while paying tribute to director actor Rishab Shetty, called the worshiped Chavundi Daiva a “female ghost” and went ahead to imitate the tragic Daiva possession scene on the stage with very high dramatic expressions.

Although Singh’s intention was to point out Shetty’s excellent acting saying, “It was a really good performance, particularly when the female ghost, gets inside you” the act was criticized as not being considerate of the culture.

The Tulu people and many internet users were the first ones to react with very strong emotional feelings saying that the sacred Dhaivaradhane ritual’s disrespect through this ridicule was extremely disrespectful, especially as the actor did it in shoes. 

A short film clip of the incident received a lot of attention online which soon resulted in the actor being severely criticized online and an official complaint being lodged by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS).

Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’

Daiva Dignity and Cultural Oversight

The misunderstanding and misrepresentation of the Daiva concept are at the very core of the dispute. In the Tulu Nadu culture of coastal Karnataka, the Daiva is considered a highly respected, semi-god spirit or deity rather than a “ghost.” The Dhaivaradhane ceremony is very powerful spiritually, and the public imitation was interpreted as a challenge to the long-established belief systems.

It has been rumored even that Rishab Shetty, who was in the audience, had quietly warned Singh about the sacred act-not to perform it, thus advising the lively star who appeared to have missed the cue just before going to the stage again.

Actor-to-Actor Intent and Public Apology

When the pressure became too much, Singh started using his social media accounts to explain his actions. In his posts, he pointed out that the imitation was very much an actor-to-actor thing that was done to draw attention to and even to praise the sheer effort and intensity of Rishab Shetty’s performance in the climax of the film. He also said that he has a lot of respect for all the cultures and traditions of India, and he indicated that he was pretty sorry to the ones whose feelings were hurt.

The whole thing has turned into a big lesson that there is a very thin line between a playful cinematic tribute and a cultural insensitivity, and has also pointed out the importance of making the public more aware of the regional spiritual practices as a whole.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur Reacts to Dating Rumours With Shreyas Iyer and Dhanush – Here’s What She Said

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 12:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: IFFI 2025kantararanveer singhrishab shetty

RELATED News

After Samantha Ruth Prabhu–Raj Nidimoru Wedding Pics Explode Online, Naga Chaitanya Shares Mysterious Note Leaving Fans Shocked

WATCH | Ranbir Kapoor’s Team Faces Backlash as Paparazzi Shout ‘Hamen Bulaya Gaya Hai!’ in Viral Video

Florida Rapper POORSTACY Dies At 26 After Medical Emergency; Fans Call It A Suicide- Here’s All You Need To Know

Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

‘We Were Working 12-Hours A Day’: Madhuri Dixit On 8-Hour Work Shift Amid Deepika- Sandeep Debate

LATEST NEWS

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

Who Is Zareena Rafiq aka Trang Mahoo? Meet The First Female Baloch Liberation Front Suicide Bomber Behind Deadly Chagai Attack

Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’

BCCI Under Fire: Fans Outraged As Hardik Pandya’s Baroda vs Abhishek Sharma’s Punjab SMAT Game Not Broadcasted

Chennai Metro Halts Inside Tunnel; Passengers Forced to Walk on Tracks After Sudden Breakdown

Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 2: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

Advance Tax FY 2025–26: Deadlines, Rules & Penalties Every Taxpayer Must Know

Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’
Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’
Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’
Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’

QUICK LINKS