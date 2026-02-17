Celina Jaitly’s Brother Held In Abu Dhabi: Delhi HC Ticks Clock, Centre Must Act Fast, Gives A Deadline For Consular Access

Delhi High Court Grants MEA Time for Consular Access to Vikrant Jaitly

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) additional time to secure consular access to retired Major Vikrant Jaitly and arrange a meeting with him. The court also directed the MEA to update him on the developments in the petition filed by Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly.

The petition seeks directions regarding Vikrant Jaitly’s detention in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). During the hearing, Charul Jaitly, wife of Vikrant Jaitly, filed a note, which the court ordered to be shared with Celina Jaitly and the MEA. Charul appeared in court and opposed Celina’s submissions. Celina’s counsel argued that Vikrant was an employee while Charul was the owner of the company in question.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav granted four weeks to the MEA after its counsel requested time, explaining that UAE had not yet approved consular access as of February 13. The bench directed the MEA to file a status report and share Charul’s note along with the petition with Vikrant Jaitly. The next hearing is scheduled for March 16.

Legal Representation and Court Directions

The High Court had earlier asked the MEA to arrange for Vikrant Jaitly to sign a power of attorney in favor of UAE-based law firm Khalid Al Maree and Partners. “If he is not willing to get legal assistance from the firm, then he will suggest the name of another firm,” the court had said.

Celina Jaitly’s counsel submitted that the law firm is ready to represent her brother free of cost. Charul Jaitly expressed concerns about the sensitivity of the case, suggesting a possible compromise with the investigation, and requested government-engaged legal assistance. The court clarified, “If Vikrant Jaitly is not willing to take legal assistance from Khalid Al Maree, then he should suggest some name.”

Earlier directives included facilitating communication between Celina Jaitly and her brother, ensuring consular access, and restricting media interactions without court permission. The Delhi High Court continues to monitor developments, emphasizing that it is hearing a petition against the Central Government, not a family dispute.

All Inputs From ANI.

