Actor Zhang Yiyang First Celeb To Get Death Penalty In Mainland China, Executed For 16-Yr-Old Girlfriend’s Murder

In a shocking incident that has unsettled the public and the entertainment sector, Chinese actor Zhang Yiyang has been put to death after being found guilty of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend, reports said. The ruling signifies a groundbreaking precedent in Mainland China no other performer has been sentenced to death prior to him.

The killing, which occurred in a forest in Xingping City, transpired under shocking conditions. According to reports, the court determined that Zhang Yiyang very cleverly tempted the teenage girl to an isolated area where he was pretending to celebrate his birthday. The moment she treid to end their relationship, he violently assaulted her, by repeatedly stabbing her in the neck with his pocket knife. Her carotid artery and trachea were cut. She passed away at the location.

Zhang Yiyang’s Planned Offence

Investigators disclosed that Zhang Yiyang had used emotional manipulation on the victim, even making threats of suicide in the days before the murder. Following the incident, he attempted to portray her death as a suicide and subsequently made an effort to end his own life at a motel. He was discovered alive, taken into custody, and subsequently sentenced to death a decision maintained by appellate courts following an unsuccessful appeal.

While the murder took place in 2022, the actor was executed by firing squad in December 2024, though the news became public only in July 2025, according to local media reports.

Public Anger Increases Regarding Streaming Services Featuring Zhang Yiyang’s Previous Work

Although the gravity of the offense and the inevitability of Zhang Yiyang’s execution are notable, a significant portion of his previous work such as TV dramas and music videos is still accessible on prominent streaming services. This disturbing accessibility has sparked a surge of public resentment. Both viewers and advocates for victims are raising concerns about why his content remains available and why no official blacklist has been created for him, despite his conviction. For numerous people, the ongoing recognition of Zhang Yiyang’s artistic work appears contradictory an acknowledgment of a figure now inseparable from the cruelty of his deeds.

The discussion has rapidly expanded beyond Zhang Yiyang alone. It is currently driving a wider examination throughout China’s entertainment sector, questioning the accountability of celebrities when their personal lives undermine public confidence. With social media increasingly intensifying anger, the industry encounters rising demands to establish sharper distinctions between art and ethics and determine when removal becomes an essential part of justice.

Also Read: Korean Star Ji Chang-wook’s ‘Down-To-Earth’ Gesture Wins Hearts Worldwide