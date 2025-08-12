LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders

Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders

Madras High Court orders 36 ISPs to block pirate sites and cable broadcasts streaming Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ illegally. This proactive injunction aims to protect the film’s box office, sets a legal precedent, and sends a strong warning against piracy in India’s digital era.

Madras HC blocks ‘Coolie’ piracy, protects Rajinikanth’s film
Madras HC blocks ‘Coolie’ piracy, protects Rajinikanth’s film

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 12, 2025 16:40:24 IST

In a major development in protecting the much-awaited Rajinikanth starrer, coolie, again the Madras High Court has made a massive interim injunction. The direction to the 36 internet service providers (ISPs) will specifically and clearly block the list of so-called rogue websites in the country as established by one of their listings, which has been found to be heavily housing pirated materials.

This legal initiative is taken directly ahead of the theatrical release of the film and it is meant to forestall the monetary and artistic irreparable harm that would be caused to producers, Sun TV Network, because of illicit distribution. The ruling shows just how serious the judiciary is with regard to enforcing the rights on intellectual property in the contemporary world of digitalization.

Digital Fortification for Film

The directive of the Madras High Court is very exhaustive given that it does not only cover the blocking of existing pirate websites. As part of the order, the ISPs will also have to crack down on any new web pages or web sites that might be started with the aim of streaming or downloading Coolie in an illegal manner. This proactive strategy is meant to meet the adaptive character of the piracy networks as they usually find new areas to bypass such legal blockades.

Moreover, the injunction applies not only to the cyber-space, being extended to a prohibition of the broadcast in form of pirated editions of the film by five Chennai-based chains devoted to the broadcasting of cable television. Such a two front approach, one against online piracy and the other against conventional piracy reflects the gravity of the problem and the determination of the court to establish a strong defense of the movie release.

Legal Precedent and Film Protection

This landmark case will act as a good precedent in the industry of Indian movies giving the industry, a valuable weapon to combat the ever looming shadow of piracy. The court by granting an interim injunction has recognized the imminent and disastrous consequences piracy has on the success and the box office earnings of a movie. This is an important move by the law which acts to the benefit of the producers who have reportedly incurred huge losses in instances of illegal downloads and streaming of movies within hours of their release.

It sends out a loud warning to the pirates and illegal distributors that they will suffer legal action in a swift and decisive manner together with an increase in protection of creative works and adequate compensation to the creators of creative works.

Also Read: Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!

Tags: Coolie movie piracymadras high courtRajinikanth Coolie release

RELATED News

Jeremy Allen White’s Bruce Springsteen Biopic To Premiere at NYFF 2025 Ahead Of October Release
Rupali Ganguly Gives It Back To Trolls After Getting Accused Of Eating Beef, Calls Herself ‘A Proud Vegetarian’
Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters Song “Golden” Tops Billboard Hot 100, Outselling Real K-Pop Giants
Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena Turns 5! Director Sharan Sharma Celebrates, ‘I Look Back…’
Mukesh Khanna Reveals Ranveer Singh Tried To Convince Him For Three Hours To Play Shaktimaan- Here’s What Happened Next!

LATEST NEWS

Rahul, Priyanka Speaks Against SC Order To Remove Stray Dogs From Streets
Yuvraj Singh Warns Content Creator Mimicking Rohit Sharma: ‘Itna Marega Na Tujhe’ – Viral Video
Donald Trump Lauds Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan’s ‘Amazing Story’ Days After Seeking His Resignation
‘There Is A Better Way To Manage The Situation…..’: Priyanka Gandhi’s Statement After Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs
BIG PUSH: India Gets Four New Semiconductor Units, The Portfolio Goes To 10
Jaya Bachchan Slaps Fan Taking Selfie With Her, Watch
Will Rishabh Pant Play In Asia Cup 2025? The Answer Might Surprise You
Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders
66 Years On, Melting Antarctic Glacier Reveals Remains of British Researcher Missing Since 1959
A Show Of Unity: Tiranga Rallies Across Jammu And Kashmir See A Massive Turnout Ahead of Independence Day
Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders
Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders
Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders
Coolie: Madras High Court Takes A Firm Stand To Tackle Piracy, Sends Powerful Message To Offenders

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?