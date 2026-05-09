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Home > Entertainment News > Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie First Review: Kapil Sharma & Neetu Kapoor’s Family Comedy Fails To Impress, Gets Lost In Melodrama

Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie First Review: Kapil Sharma & Neetu Kapoor’s Family Comedy Fails To Impress, Gets Lost In Melodrama

Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor’s Daadi Ki Shaadi mixes family emotions, clean comedy and drama in a heartwarming story about love and relationships. While the film has received praise for its simple humor and emotional moments, many viewers feel the long runtime and predictable storyline reduce its overall impact.

Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie First Review. Photo: X
Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie First Review. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-05-09 09:19 IST

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Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie First Review: Kapil Sharma & Neetu Kapoor’s Family Comedy Fails To Impress, Gets Lost In Melodrama

Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie Review: Kapil Sharma and Neetu Kapoor’s much-awaited film Daadi Ki Shaadi has finally hit the theatres but the reviews suggest that the family drama fails to leave a strong impact. While the movie tries to deliver an emotional story with clean comedy and family values, many viewers feel it gets stretched with excessive melodrama and a predictable story. When Kapil Sharma’s new movie trailer went out it felt like the makers had already revealed everything in that. But that’s not it, Daadi Ki Shaadi has much more to it with many surprises and plot twists. 

Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie Review

Daadi Ki Shaadi tells a touching story that combines family traditions with humorous comedy elements. Many films have tried to present this mix before, but not all have succeeded. Kapil Sharma’s film achieves emotional and comedic equilibrium through its straightforward and entertaining approach. The comedy feels natural and clean, without using vulgar jokes or double-meaning dialogues as its foundation. Family audiences find most of the humorous situations because they stem from common life experiences.

The film suffers from its major flaw which comes from its extended runtime that lasts almost two and a half hours. Director Ashish R. Mohan uses excessive time to tell the story which already has a straightforward plot. The first half begins with entertainment, but it starts to become repetitive after some time. The film experiences its second half with slow sections which create an unbalanced viewing experience. A tighter movie would have better pleased family audiences than the current length. The plot becomes predictable after a certain point, which allows viewers to anticipate future events. 

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Dadi Ki Shaadi Twitter Review 

One user wrote, “Daadi Ki Shaadi tries to be a progressive take on companionship in old age, but the script is stuck in the 90s. What could have been a sharp, poignant dramedy turns into a sluggish, repetitive family drama that loses steam before the interval. 

Neetu Kapoor does her best with what she’s given, but the character lacks real agency. Kapil Sharma is surprisingly dull—in trying to be ‘restrained,’ he loses the spark that makes him watchable. The chemistry between the cast feels forced and overly rehearsed.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s debut is the biggest letdown. While she looks great, her performance is stiff, making the emotional scenes feel hollow. It’s hard to root for a family when you can’t feel the genuine connection between the actors.” 



Second user commented, “Dadi Ki Shaadi is one of those rare family entertainers that wins you over with simplicity and sincerity. No loud drama, no forced emotions… just a beautifully told story filled with warmth, laughter and genuine human moments. Director #AshishRMohan keeps the narrative light yet emotionally layered, allowing the characters and relationships to breathe naturally. The writing stands out for its honesty and emotional intelligence, while the dialogues feel simple, rooted and relatable.”



Third user said, A HEARTWARMING, SOULFUL and BEAUTIFULLY SIMPLE family entertainer that proves heartfelt storytelling still has the strongest impact. Daadi Ki Shaadi works because it never tries too hard. Director #AshishRMohan keeps the narrative light, emotionally honest and deeply relatable, allowing the characters and relationships to naturally drive the film forward. The writing carries emotional intelligence and restraint, with several moments landing purely through silence and simplicity rather than melodrama.” 



Daadi Ki Shadi Story 

Daadi Ki Shadi revolves around a Delhi resident, Tony Kalra played by Kapil Sharma who has been searching for a girl for three years but has had no luck in finding one. His father played by Yograj Singh tries hard to find a girl for him and he finally finds one Kanika Ahuja played by Sadia Khatib. 

Amid all this, Kanika’s grandmother Vimala Ahuja played by Neetu Kapoor, announced that she is getting married through social media. Everyone got shocked with the news, Tony’s father had told the girl’s family that if her grandmother gets married, then there will be no wedding. So everyone tries hard to st

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Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie First Review: Kapil Sharma & Neetu Kapoor’s Family Comedy Fails To Impress, Gets Lost In Melodrama

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Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie First Review: Kapil Sharma & Neetu Kapoor’s Family Comedy Fails To Impress, Gets Lost In Melodrama
Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie First Review: Kapil Sharma & Neetu Kapoor’s Family Comedy Fails To Impress, Gets Lost In Melodrama
Daadi Ki Shaadi Movie First Review: Kapil Sharma & Neetu Kapoor’s Family Comedy Fails To Impress, Gets Lost In Melodrama
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