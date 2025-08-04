Devoleena Bhattacharjee Plans To Take Legal Action Against Trolls Targeting His Son’s Skin Colour: Not Letting Anyone Off The Hook

TV star Devoleena Bhattacharjee found herself facing an ugly side of social media recently, after trolls targeted her toddler son, Joy.

This isn’t just about one or two nasty comments; for Devoleena, it’s a bigger fight against racism and discrimination.

Why Is Devoleena Bhattacharjee Taking Legal Action Against Trolls?

She’s dealt with trolls before. Comes with the territory, right? Devoleena says she’s always known that love and hate come in a package deal when you’re in the public eye. People have picked apart her work, her lifestyle, and even questioned her marriage, and until now, she mostly brushed it off. “This was my choice, my right,” she said. “So I kept quiet.”

But this time, the trolls crossed a line. “My silence was taken for granted,” she said, especially when the attacks shifted to her young son. That’s where she draws the line. “They forget racism is a crime,” she pointed out. She’s confident her son will grow up strong enough to handle this nonsense, because, well, he’s her kid. Enough said.

Now, she’s not just shrugging it off. She’s collecting receipts—screenshots of the vile comments—and taking it to the authorities. Cybercrime’s on the case, and she’s making it clear she wants accountability. “I’m taking a stand to fight racism,” Devoleena said.

Her goal? A society where everyone gets their rights, and nobody has to put up with this garbage. She’s urging others not to let these trolls off the hook. Actions have consequences, after all.

She’s not stopping at words, either. “I’ve taken the legal route, and I’m not letting anyone off the hook,” she promised. She wants to make sure no other parent or child has to go through this mess.

She’s grateful the cybercrime unit is taking her complaint seriously—some troll accounts have already vanished, but she’s not letting go till every last one is traced.

When did Devoleena Bhattacharjee marry?

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married on December 14, 2022. Her friend Vishal Singh confirmed that Devoleena and her partner registered their marriage on December 14, 2022. The Haldi celebration took place at her Mumbai home, with friends like Vishal, Bhavini Purohit, and Rashmi Singh present.

Fans got a peek into the celebrations thanks to photos shared by Devoleena and her friends. Bhavini posted a picture with Devoleena on Instagram, and Vishal uploaded a few candid shots from the festivities.

Devoleena first became widely known for her role as Gopi in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, a TV show that turned her into a household name.

She’s also been part of projects like Laal Ishq and returned for the second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She participated in Bigg Boss 13 in 2019, and more recently, she appeared in Bigg Boss 15.

