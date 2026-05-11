Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Continues Historic Run

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 54: The movie Dhurandhar 2 is still doing great at the box office. It has been fifty four days since it came out. Ranveer Singh is in the role and Aditya Dhar directed the film. Dhurandhar 2 has become one of the Indian movie successes of 2026. People are still going to see Dhurandhar 2 even after it has been in theatres for than seven weeks. Dhurandhar 2 is popular in India and in countries. Trade analysts say that Dhurandhar 2 is doing well because many people like it. People like Dhurandhar 2 and they are seeing it again and again. Fans of Dhurandhar 2 really, like the movie. This is helping it make a lot of money even in its eighth week.

Dhurandhar 2 Day 54 Box Office Collection

According to trade reports Dhurandhar 2 earned around fifty lakh to seventy lakh rupees in India on Day 54. The film had collections even with new Bollywood, Hollywood and regional movies coming out. The movies total collection in India is now estimated to be, over 1100 crore rupees. Worldwide collections are almost 1800 crore rupees. Different trade websites and box office trackers have different numbers.. Experts think Dhurandhar 2 is one of the biggest Indian films ever. Dhurandhar 2 did well. People are talking about it. The film Dhurandhar 2 is really making a lot of money.

Strong Performance in Overseas Markets

Apart from India Dhurandhar 2 has done well in other countries. It has performed well in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Trade experts say people in countries really like the movies action sequences. They also like the storyline and the big cinematic visuals.

Reports say Dhurandhar 2 has earned more, than ₹400 crore from overseas. This makes Dhurandhar 2 one of the successful Hindi films internationally.

Competition From New Releases

Apart from India Dhurandhar 2 has done well in other countries. It has performed well in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. Trade experts say people in countries really like the movies action sequences. They also like the storyline and the big cinematic visuals. Reports say Dhurandhar 2 has earned more, than ₹400 crore from overseas. This makes Dhurandhar 2 one of the successful Hindi films internationally.

OTT Release Buzz Increases

The movie is almost done playing in theaters and people are getting really excited about it coming out on streaming services. There are rumors that we will be able to watch it later this month but we have not heard anything official yet. Fans of the movie are really looking forward to watching the action packed drama on their computers or phones.

People who work in the movie business think that the movie did well that they might make another one. There is already talk, about making a Dhurandhar 3. This is getting fans of the Dhurandhar movie really excited online.

Box Office Records Broken by Dhurandhar 2

The movie has done well and broken a lot of big records in India and other countries. People who follow the movie business say it is one of the movies that made a lot of money very quickly including five hundred crore, one thousand crore and one thousand five hundred crore all around the world.

Many people who watch the movie business think that the movie did well in theaters for a time because big action movies with good stories and things that people like are still very popular in India. The movie is an action movie and people like it when it has a good story and they can get excited, about it. The movie is an example of a big action movie that people like to watch.

Why Dhurandhar 2 Is Trending

Powerful Action Sequences

The movie has some cool fight scenes that are full of energy and the visuals are amazing. People are going to see the movie because of this. The action scenes in the movie are what people are talking about.

Emotional Family Drama

The movie is not about action it also has some very emotional scenes that people can relate to. The emotional scenes in the movie are making a connection with the people who watch it. People are feeling a connection to the emotional family drama in the movie.

Positive Word-of-Mouth

People are talking about the movie. Saying good things about it. They are writing reviews and posting on media, which is helping to get more people to go to the theatre to see the movie. The positive word-of-mouth about the movie is really helping to increase the number of people going to see it.

Strong Music and Background Score

The songs, in the movie are really catchy. The background music is very intense. People are listening to the songs and background score of the movie online. They are becoming very popular. The music and background score of the movie are a part of why people are liking it.

Final Verdict So Far

Dhurandhar 2 is doing really after a great start and a fantastic second day. People are talking a lot about Dhurandhar 2 which’s one of the most popular Indian movies showing in theatres right now. Some people who know about the movie business think that Dhurandhar 2 could be a hit if it keeps doing well over the weekend. Dhurandhar 2 is an action movie and it is the part of a story so people are excited to see what happens next, in Dhurandhar 2.

Highest Grossing Indian Movies Worldwide Till May 2026 Rank Movie Worldwide Gross (Approx.) 1 Dangal ₹2,050–2,200 crore 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion ₹1,800+ crore 3 Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge ₹1,790+ crore 4 Pushpa 2: The Rule ₹1,720+ crore 5 Dhurandhar ₹1,350+ crore 6 RRR ₹1,275+ crore 7 KGF: Chapter 2 ₹1,228+ crore 8 Jawan ₹1,160+ crore 9 Pathaan ₹1,050+ crore 10 Kalki 2898 AD ₹1,045+ crore 11 Bajrangi Bhaijaan ₹970+ crore 12 Animal ₹915+ crore 13 Secret Superstar ₹900+ crore 14 PK ₹830+ crore 15 2.0 ₹800+ crore Disclaimer: Box office figures mentioned above are approximate worldwide gross collections based on trade reports, production house updates, and entertainment industry trackers. Final numbers may vary depending on sources and ongoing theatrical runs.