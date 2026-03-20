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Home > Entertainment News > Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Pirated Online; How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Leagal Trouble- Watch

Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Pirated Online; How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Leagal Trouble- Watch

After being officially banned in Pakistan and several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Dhurandhar 2 surfaced online within hours of release, with pirated copies widely circulated through unofficial platforms.

Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan. Photos: X
Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 20, 2026 14:39:52 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Pirated Online; How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Leagal Trouble- Watch

Dhurandhar 2 Leaked in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, hit cinemas worldwide on March 19, 2026, but quickly fell prey to piracy. After being officially banned in Pakistan and several Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the film surfaced online within hours of release, with pirated copies widely circulated through unofficial platforms. 

The sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar, which became the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, is now at the center of a growing piracy concern. 

Dhurandhar 2 Leaked in Pakistan 

The issue came to light after Pakistani journalist Khalid Mehmood Khalid shared a social media post claiming he was watching Dhurandhar: The Revenge in Lahore. He posted a clip showing a visible watermark, which means the film was accessed through unauthorised means. 

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The video quickly went viral, with reports suggesting that viewers in Pakistan were streaming the film via torrents, Telegram channels, VPNs, and foreign links. 

Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Pirated Online; How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Leagal Trouble- Watch

Dhurandhar 2 Ban in Pakistan 

The ban on the Dhurandhar films in Pakistan stems from political and diplomatic sensitivities with authority objecting ot the film’s depiction of cross-border terrorism and espionage, particularly scenes set in Karachi’s Lyari area. 

Despite the restriction, Dhurandar 2 free version has remained a recurring issue for the franchise. Reports from late December showed that the first film recorded over two million illegal downloads in Pakistan within just 12 days of its release, surpassing piracy records of films like 2.0 and Raees. 

How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Legal Trouble

As piracy spread in Pakistan, authorities in India moved swiftly to safeguard the film. On March 18, 2026, the Madras High Court barred the unauthorised broadcast and streaming of Dhurandhar: The Revenge ahead of its release. 

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the order following petitions by Reliance Industries and Jio Studios, who warned that early piracy could lead to major financial losses. The court directed internet service providers and cable operators not to stream or air the film until April 15, 2026, even if pirated copies are available. It noted that without such protection, the film could suffer “irreparable injury” and significant business losses.

Also Read: Fatwa Issued Against Nora Fatehi ‘Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke’ Song For Being ‘Against Islamic Teachings’, Centre Bans Track From KD: The Devil Amid Vulgarity Row 

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Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Pirated Online; How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Leagal Trouble- Watch

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Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Pirated Online; How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Leagal Trouble- Watch

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Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Pirated Online; How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Leagal Trouble- Watch
Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Pirated Online; How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Leagal Trouble- Watch
Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Pirated Online; How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Leagal Trouble- Watch
Dhurandhar 2 Leaked Within Hours Despite Ban in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh’s Film Pirated Online; How Illegal Streaming in India Could Land You in Leagal Trouble- Watch

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