Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted

The countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 has started as the show prepares for its final episode on December 7. Fans are showing strong excitement as the last few days approach.

After Malti Chahar’s eviction in the recent episode, the show now has its top five contestants: Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More.

These contestants will compete for the title and the winning trophy, whose design is now trending online. Viewers are watching the final days closely as the season reaches its last stage.

Makers Share First Look of Bigg Boss 19 Winner’s Trophy

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have released a photo of the winner’s trophy, and the picture is spreading quickly across social media platforms. The trophy carries a diamond-studded design that matches the theme of the season, “Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar.”

It also features a symbol of folded hands, reflecting Salman Khan’s signature gesture. Fans are discussing the design widely as photos of Amaal, Gaurav, Farrhana and Pranit observing the trophy inside the assembly room of the Bigg Boss house continue to circulate online. The glimpse has increased the excitement around this season’s finale.

Malti Chahar Evicted in Mid-Week Elimination Before Finale

Bigg Boss 19 is moving toward its finale, and viewers are still reacting to the events of the final week. The season recently saw the exit of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, which left the house with six contestants. These contestants later faced media questions and also participated in a “roast night” episode that added more drama.

In the latest episode, wildcard contestant Malti Chahar was eliminated, bringing the number of finalists down to five. The remaining contestants—Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt—now stand as the official finalists competing for the trophy.

