LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance ms dhoni 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance ms dhoni 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance ms dhoni 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance ms dhoni 2036 Olympic Games donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance ms dhoni 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance ms dhoni 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance ms dhoni 2036 Olympic Games donald trump pakistan afghanistan clash airport chaos India delhi weather afghanistan Argentina jd vance ms dhoni 2036 Olympic Games donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted

Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have revealed the diamond-studded hand-shaped trophy ahead of the grand finale on December 7. The show confirmed its top five finalists after Malti Chahar’s eviction, leaving Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt to compete for the title.

Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: December 6, 2025 09:32:55 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted

The countdown to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 19 has started as the show prepares for its final episode on December 7. Fans are showing strong excitement as the last few days approach.

After Malti Chahar’s eviction in the recent episode, the show now has its top five contestants: Amaal Mallik, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More.

These contestants will compete for the title and the winning trophy, whose design is now trending online. Viewers are watching the final days closely as the season reaches its last stage.

Makers Share First Look of Bigg Boss 19 Winner’s Trophy

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 have released a photo of the winner’s trophy, and the picture is spreading quickly across social media platforms. The trophy carries a diamond-studded design that matches the theme of the season, “Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar.”

It also features a symbol of folded hands, reflecting Salman Khan’s signature gesture. Fans are discussing the design widely as photos of Amaal, Gaurav, Farrhana and Pranit observing the trophy inside the assembly room of the Bigg Boss house continue to circulate online. The glimpse has increased the excitement around this season’s finale.

Malti Chahar Evicted in Mid-Week Elimination Before Finale

Bigg Boss 19 is moving toward its finale, and viewers are still reacting to the events of the final week. The season recently saw the exit of Ashnoor Kaur and Shehbaz Badesha, which left the house with six contestants. These contestants later faced media questions and also participated in a “roast night” episode that added more drama.

In the latest episode, wildcard contestant Malti Chahar was eliminated, bringing the number of finalists down to five. The remaining contestants—Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt—now stand as the official finalists competing for the trophy.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Day 1 Box Office: Massive ₹27 Cr Start Makes It Ranveer’s Biggest Opener

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 9:32 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bigg Boss 19Bigg Boss Trophysalman khan

RELATED News

Stephen Tamil Movie 2025: Check Out Release Date, OTT, Cast And Crew, Storyline, Reviews

Dhurandhar Movie Review: Actor Ranveer Singh Gripping Spy Thriller Woos Audience, Crosses Rs 10 Crore On The Opening Day

Bigg Boss 19: Why Was Malti Chahar Evicted Before Finale? ‘She Ruled BB 19’, Say Fans In Shock After Deleted Promo Sparked Buzz

Palak Muchhal Gives Big Update On Palaash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Delayed Wedding: ‘I Think The Families Have…’

‘Because Of Him, I Ruined My Career…’ Katrina Kaif’s Messy Break-Up With Ranbir Kapoor Left Her In Ruins, Admits To Making A Mistake, Claims New Interview

LATEST NEWS

ICICI Prudential AMC IPO Launched: RHP Filed, ₹10,000 Crore Offer Sets Market Buzz

IND vs SA 3rd ODI: Dew Likely To Impact The Match? Check Weather Report Of ACA-VDCA Stadium In Vizag

Putin Slams Pakistan’s Narrative, Stands By Taliban’s Counter Terror Operations

Are Flights Back on Track? Delhi Airport Releases Advisory as IndiGo Recovers and Operations Steadily Return to Normal

Kashmir To Delhi: India Braces For Severe Cold Waves And Snowfall- Weather Advisory Warns Of Snow In The Hills, Cold Wave In The Plains

Ex-Pentagon Official Makes Big Claim, Says Trump Deserves Nobel For Uniting India And Russia

Pakistan, Afghanistan Exchange Heavy Fire Along Border Amid Rising Tensions: Here’s What We Know

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: When Could Portugal Face Argentina At FIFA World Cup 2026?

JD Vance Issues Big Statement After His Wife Usha Vance Spotted Without Wedding Ring, Says His Marriage Remains…

Amid IndiGo Flight Cancellations, Indian Railways To Bring Big Relief For Commuters, Set To Deploy…

Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted
Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted
Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted
Diamond-Studded Bigg Boss 19 Trophy Revealed; Top 5 Contestants Confirmed As Malti Chahar Gets Evicted

QUICK LINKS