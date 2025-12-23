LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

Aahana Kumra’s affectionate birthday post for Danish Pandor has gone viral, sparking relationship rumours, though neither actor has officially confirmed their relationship status.

Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 23, 2025 17:50:15 IST

Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

Aahana Kumra has recently turned heads on social media by sharing her love-filled pictures and a very touching birthday message for actor Danish Pandor on Instagram. The post almost immediately sparked discussions among the fans, where quite a few of them made wild guesses about the couple’s relationship status.

Viral Sweet Birthday Wish

The whole thing started when Kumra posted a very special Instagram story to honor Pandor on his birthday. The story included an array of loving and very close shots from the set of the film Dhurandhar, which was the shooting location for the two of them. Considering the already rising star of Danish Pandor, it didn’t take long for the post to go viral, making fans wonder if the actors had simply decided to publicly proclaim their relationship on social media.



Aahana’s Heartfelt Message for Danish

Along with the photos, Kumra shared a touching message that read, “To the kindest boy I know! Happy happy to you DP! I Hope and pray you get everything your (heart) desires! May life always be kind to you and bring you all the love, success, and happiness that you deserve! Wishing you the best always! To forever. Have a Dhu-Ran-Dan year Danny boy!! @danishpandor #happybirthday.”

Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

Danish Pandor’s Warm Reply

Danish Pandor responded with equal affection, replying in the comments, “Thank you so much, my gorgeous @aahanakumra !!itne pyaar bhara message likha hai!!mil kar bilkul yehi cheez repeat kar dena ek baar phir se (sic).” The exchange further intensified speculation among fans.

Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

Industry Reactions Add to the Buzz

Thus, the post also got celebrity reactions, and they were all positive to the main actors Arjun Bijlani, Riddhima Tiwari, Vahbiz Dorabji, and Vineet Kumar Singh, and the discussion surrounding the matter was further heated. The duo was talked about, praised, and supported by their fans, who engaged in the Instagram war of words with a stream of comments.

No Official Confirmation Yet

Just back and forth in public, Aahana Kumra and Danish Pandor haven’t yet confirmed their affair officially. But the large number of followers who claim that the post is an indication of the strong bond between the two are convinced of it, indeed.

Touching upon Aahana Kumra’s professional life, she is on the ‘reality’ show, Rise and Fall, while Danish Pandor is being praised for his role as Uzair Baloch in Dhurandhar.

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 5:50 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Did Aahana Kumra Make Relationship With Danish Pandor Insta-Official on His Birthday?

