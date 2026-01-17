LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor chatgpt bjp did shubman gill bring water purifier indian in Iran BJP Mumbai Mayor
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

Fame, money, and recognition can be the factors that define success in the eyes of many but still, a significant number of people are in the quest for 'inner peace' which was the main reason for Sana Khan leaving Bollywood and committing herself to a more meaningful life.

(Image Credit: Sana Khan via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Sana Khan via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 17, 2026 15:16:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

Sana Khan, the renowned actress of Bollywood, has strongly dismissed the online chatter that went to the extent of saying that her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed, ‘brainwashed’ her into leaving the film industry and adopting a more spiritual lifestyle. The actress, who got to the limelight with movies such as Jai Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and her participation in Bigg Boss 6, shocked her followers in 2020 when she made the announcement of quitting the industry at the peak of her career. She has been very honest in her latest interview, saying that it was her own decision to give up acting and seek a life of inner peace and service, which was not through an undue influence from her spouse but rather a personal transformation.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Sana Khan Say?

Moreover, Sana disclosed her ‘top secret’ wedding to Mufti Anas, which occurred in November 2020 and remained highly private, with no one but her parents knowing the details. She shared that even the henna artist was unaware of the groom’s name, which shows how low key the marriage was. Sana said that she was going through a very different phase in her life and ‘transformation into a different person’ was coming with the price of her choice. Her husband was there for her, guiding her during this time and even though he was a great help she pointed out that no one can be brainwashed unless they are willing, thus reiterating that her decision was from a deep personal need for peace and satisfaction.

Sana Khan’s Career In Bollywood

Sana has been criticised by some because of her lifestyle changes, saying that the changes are the result of external pressure. She, however, asserts that her decisions were based on deep self examination. In explaining her reasons for leaving Bollywood, she spoke about the importance of ‘inner peace’ which was the very reason for her leaving it and going to a more vibrant life. Fame, money, and recognition can be the factors that define success in the eyes of many but still, a significant number of people are in the quest for ‘inner peace’ which was the main reason for her leaving Bollywood and committing herself to a more meaningful life. The contradiction between fame and inner peace is the very point that Sana seeks to highlight as she is claiming her journey to be one of self determination and spiritual fulfillment rather than coercion.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: ‘Main Govinda Ko Maaf Nahi Karungi’: Sunita Ahuja Explosive Warning Sparks Fresh Controversy Around Govinda Affairs, Says ‘Aisi Ladkiyan Bohot Aati Hain’

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 3:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: sana khanSana Khan bollywoodSana Khan husbandSana Khan husband newsSana Khan new newsSana Khan news

RELATED News

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Box Office Collection Day 1: Vir Das Starrer Opens at Rs 1.25 Crore, Comedy-Thriller Expect Weekend Boost

‘That’s Not How Music Works…Don’t Overthink These Things’: Shaan Reacts To AR Rahman’s Communal Bias Claim About ‘Not Getting Work’ Remark

‘₹10 Crore Do, Warna…’: B Praak Receives Death Threat After Ransom Demand, Given 1-Week Ultimatum, ‘Serious Consequences’ Warning From Bishnoi Gang

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ Won’t Release in 2026; Prabhas–Triptii Dimri Film To Hit Screens On THIS Date Next Year

Shah Rukh Khan To Be Back In Don 3 After Ranveer Singh’s Exit? But Here’s The Catch

LATEST NEWS

Khalistani–Bangladesh Terror Plot: Intelligence Agencies Warn Of Possible Attacks In Delhi, Other Cities Ahead Of Republic Day

Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

BBL: Did Hasan Ali Intentionally Drop Mohammad Rizwan’s Catch? Internet Accuses Him Of Giving Pakistan Teammate a Lifeline Days After The Misfield Blunder

How China Is Taking On Elon Musk’s Starlink: Set To Launch 200,000 Satellites To Challenge SpaceX, Dominate Low Earth Orbit

ICE Killed A Baby? Protests In Minneapolis Against Agency’s Operations Lead To Viral Claims – All You Need To Know

Watch: SpaceX Launches First National Security Mission Of 2026: How Does NROL-105 Strengthen US Security?

IND vs BAN U19: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Blasts Bangladesh Bowlers, Makes History With First Half-Century Of The World Cup In Just…

Historic Launch: PM Modi Inaugurates India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train From Malda – Check Fare & Route

Elon Musk Demands $134 Billion From OpenAI And Microsoft: Know The Reason Behind ‘Wrongful Gains’ Claim

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya’s Bizarre Rape Theory: Says Beautiful Women ‘Disturb’ Men, Rape Can Happen, Scriptures Promise Spiritual Reward | VIDEO

Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding
Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding
Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding
Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

QUICK LINKS