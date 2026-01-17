Did Sana Khan Leave Bollywood Due To ‘Brainwashing’ By Her Husband? Former Actress Opens Up About Her ‘Top Secret’ Wedding

Sana Khan, the renowned actress of Bollywood, has strongly dismissed the online chatter that went to the extent of saying that her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed, ‘brainwashed’ her into leaving the film industry and adopting a more spiritual lifestyle. The actress, who got to the limelight with movies such as Jai Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and her participation in Bigg Boss 6, shocked her followers in 2020 when she made the announcement of quitting the industry at the peak of her career. She has been very honest in her latest interview, saying that it was her own decision to give up acting and seek a life of inner peace and service, which was not through an undue influence from her spouse but rather a personal transformation.

What Did Sana Khan Say?

Moreover, Sana disclosed her ‘top secret’ wedding to Mufti Anas, which occurred in November 2020 and remained highly private, with no one but her parents knowing the details. She shared that even the henna artist was unaware of the groom’s name, which shows how low key the marriage was. Sana said that she was going through a very different phase in her life and ‘transformation into a different person’ was coming with the price of her choice. Her husband was there for her, guiding her during this time and even though he was a great help she pointed out that no one can be brainwashed unless they are willing, thus reiterating that her decision was from a deep personal need for peace and satisfaction.

Sana Khan’s Career In Bollywood

Sana has been criticised by some because of her lifestyle changes, saying that the changes are the result of external pressure. She, however, asserts that her decisions were based on deep self examination. In explaining her reasons for leaving Bollywood, she spoke about the importance of ‘inner peace’ which was the very reason for her leaving it and going to a more vibrant life. Fame, money, and recognition can be the factors that define success in the eyes of many but still, a significant number of people are in the quest for ‘inner peace’ which was the main reason for her leaving Bollywood and committing herself to a more meaningful life. The contradiction between fame and inner peace is the very point that Sana seeks to highlight as she is claiming her journey to be one of self determination and spiritual fulfillment rather than coercion.

