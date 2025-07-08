LIVE TV
Marco Actor Unni Mukundan's Instagram Hacked, He Alerts Fans 'Do Not Click…'

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 17:34:30 IST

Malayalam Actor Unni Mukundan has said that his official Instagram account had been accessed in an unexpected turn of events through his Facebook official account. The actor, who has a large following, warned fans on social media, saying “please do not click on any suspicious links sent from my Instagram handle”.

Concerned by the incident, many followers have shown support and hoped for a speedy recovery of the account. Known for his roles in Mamangam, Meppadiyan, and Malikappuram, Unni Mukundan is one of the most active Malayalam actors on Instagram. He frequently provides his fans with information on his personal and professional lives.

Unni Mukundan’s Instagram Hacked Amid Rising Cyber Attacks

The actor confirmed that last night, unauthorized activity was discovered on his account. To get back access, his team has already gotten in touch with Instagram’s technical assistance. Unni has asked fans to “remain careful and avoid interacting with any direct messages or posts from my Instagram profile” until that time.

Minutes after his account was compromised, strange messages and link-based spam started to circulate, according to sources close to the actor. Instagram has already received reports of this kind of action from fans.

Actor Urges Caution; Warns Against Clicking on Any Links

Unni Mukundan has always maintained a clean and secure digital presence. In his public message, he emphasized that “I respect the love and trust my fans have for me. I don’t want anyone to fall into any scam due to this unfortunate situation.”

The incident brings attention to the growing issue of celebrity account violations in India. Just earlier this year, similar cases were reported in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. Cybersecurity experts warn that verified accounts are often targeted for phishing scams and mass follower exploitation.

Unni’s fans have flooded his official X (formerly Twitter) account with support, urging others to report the hacked Instagram profile until it is restored. The actor’s quick reaction in warning fans and emphasizing internet safety has received high appreciation.

While the account recovery process is undergoing, the actor and his team are closely monitoring the situation and may pursue legal action if it comes out that the hack was a component of a wider cybercrime network.

unni mukundan Unni Mukundan Instagram hacked

