Home > Entertainment > Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy 2025 Nomination For 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' Says 'It's All Because Of Imtiaz Ali'

Dosanjh shared the news with his fans on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to the film’s director Imtiaz Ali and the team behind the project.

Diljit Dosanjh (X/@diljitdosanjh)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 25, 2025 23:22:56 IST

Diljit Dosanjh has achieved a major milestone on the global stage with two nominations at the International Emmy Awards 2025. He has been nominated in the category of Best Performance by an Actor as well as Best TV Movie for his role in the Netflix biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’.

Dosanjh shared the news with his fans on Instagram, expressing his gratitude to the film’s director Imtiaz Ali and the team behind the project. “It’s all because of Imtiaz Ali Sir,” he wrote, adding that the recognition is a proud moment not just for him but for Punjabi cinema as well.

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ tells the story of Punjab’s most iconic and controversial folk musician, Amar Singh Chamkila. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali, features Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, while Parineeti Chopra plays his wife and singing partner, Amarjot.

The biopic captures Chamkila’s rise from humble beginnings to becoming a household name across Punjab. Known for his bold lyrics that openly discussed love, relationships, and the struggles of ordinary people, Chamkila connected deeply with audiences. At the same time, his daring songs also drew criticism, sparking debates over tradition, culture, and morality.

Set against a backdrop of both celebration and conflict in Punjab, the film highlights Chamkila’s fearless artistry and the impact of his music. It also portrays the challenges he faced off-stage, from controversies to personal battles.

Chamkila’s life came to a tragic end when he and Amarjot were murdered, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy. His death shocked the music world but also ensured his place as one of Punjab’s greatest cultural figures.

Tags: Amar Singh Chamkiladiljit dosanjhInternational Emmy Awards 2025

QUICK LINKS