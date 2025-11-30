Diés Iraé OTT Release: Here’s When And Where To Watch Pranav Mohanlal’s Malayalam Horror Film

LIVE TV
Diés Iraé: Diés Iraé: Pranav Mohanlal’s 'Dies Irae', one of this year’s most unexpected Malayalam box-office successes, is now set for its digital debut. The horror thriller, directed by Bramayugam filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from December 5, 2025, just 35 days after its theatrical release.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 13:58:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Diés Iraé: Diés Iraé: Pranav Mohanlal’s ‘Dies Irae’, one of this year’s most unexpected Malayalam box-office successes, is now set for its digital debut. The horror thriller, directed by Bramayugam filmmaker Rahul Sadasivan, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from December 5, 2025, just 35 days after its theatrical release. Announcing the update with a motion poster, the platform wrote, “The Day of Wrath is here. Dies Irae will be streaming from December 5 only on JioHotstar.”

Released on October 31 with minimal promotions, the film picked up pace rapidly through strong word-of-mouth. Despite receiving an A certificate for its gory visuals, Dies Irae went on to collect ₹82 crore worldwide, making it one of the year’s top-grossing Malayalam films, according to Republic World. The project also marks the first collaboration between Pranav Mohanlal and director Rahul Sadasivan.

Dies Irae Set For Multi-Language OTT Launch

JioHotstar reportedly acquired the streaming rights for a significant sum and will release Dies Irae in five languages- Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. With its multi-language rollout, the film is expected to reach audiences beyond Kerala and extend its impressive theatrical run.

The streamer also shared a motion poster for the announcement, featuring Pranav’s character in a deep sleep as a mysterious hand approaches him. The red-and-blue visual palette adds an eerie, unsettling tone that matches the movie’s dark psychological theme.

Plot: A Descent Into Psychological Horror

Dies Irae follows Rohan Shankar, a wealthy Indo-American architect portrayed by Pranav Mohanlal. Living a peaceful life in his Kerala villa, Rohan’s world unravels after he learns of the sudden suicide of his former classmate Kani, played by Sushmita Bhat. During a visit to her home, he takes a hairclip as a keepsake, a small act that triggers a series of disturbing events in his own house, blurring the line between reality and hallucination.

The supporting cast includes Gibin Gopinath, Manohari Joy, Arun Ajikumar, Jaya Kurup, Sreedhanya, Madan Babu, and Saiju Kurup. The film’s music is composed by Christo Xavier, with cinematography by Shehnad Jalal and editing by Shafique Mohammed Ali. Dies Irae is produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Shashikanth under Night Shift Studios and Y Not Studios.

When And Where To Watch

With its strong reviews, gripping storytelling, and widespread anticipation, Dies Irae is expected to draw substantial viewership once it begins streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from December 5, likely starting at midnight.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 1:58 PM IST
QUICK LINKS