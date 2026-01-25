‘Dissent Is Patriotic’: Nayanthara’s Fierce, Serious Avatar REVEALED In Mammootty–Mohanlal Starrer ‘Patriot’

Patriot: The makers of ‘Patriot’ on Sunday unveiled the first look of actor Nayanthara from the upcoming pan-Indian film, offering a glimpse into the serious tone and political themes that anchor the project. The poster features only half of Nayanthara’s face, draped in a saree, with a restrained and sombre expression that hints at a complex character.

‘Dissent Is Patriotic’ Sets The Tone

The first look carries the line “Dissent is patriotic”, signalling the film’s engagement with contemporary socio-political issues. The minimal yet striking visual has sparked discussion online, with fans speculating about Nayanthara’s role in the narrative.

The reveal follows the release of the film’s teaser in October last year, which introduced the film’s central conflict and its key characters.

Ensemble Cast, Political Undercurrents

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot boasts a powerhouse ensemble including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, and Revathy. In the teaser, Mohanlal appears as Col Rahim Naik, while Mammootty plays Dr Daniel James.

The teaser suggests that the story revolves around an alliance formed to expose and dismantle an illegal operation. Elements such as a mysterious entity named ‘Periscope’ and references to a student laptop scheme point to a layered plot with strong political undertones. Mohanlal’s dialogue, “There are three of us. Can you stop us?”, has further added to the intrigue around the film’s core conflict.

Pan-India Film Aimed At Vishu 2026 Release

Mahesh Narayanan has also written the screenplay for Patriot, with music composed by Sushin Shyam. The film has been shot across multiple locations in India, Sri Lanka, and the UAE, reinforcing its pan-Indian scale.

With its star-studded cast, politically charged themes, and international filming, Patriot is being positioned as a major theatrical release, slated to hit screens during Vishu 2026.

