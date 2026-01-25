Who Is Shefali Bagga? After Unfollowing RJ Mahvash, Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Buzz With Mystery Woman

Social media platforms currently focus their attention on Yuzvendra Chahal, who recently appeared in public at a Mumbai event. After months of being linked to RJ Mahvash in a relationship both parties frequently termed as “just friends,” the narrative has shifted toward a new face.

Chahal attended an event this weekend with media personality Shefali Bagga, which generated excitement among fans who followed his life after he divorced Dhanashree Verma in 2025. The public continues to spread rumors because people move from social media “unfollowing” to actual sightings of others.

Shefali Bagga: Reality Star and Media Presence

Shefali Bagga became famous throughout India when she participated in Bigg Boss 13 because that show made her widely recognized. Bagga works as a journalist and event host besides her reality television appearances.

The paparazzi at the event considered her appearance with Chahal in Mumbai, because she wore a distinctive black outfit, to be the most interesting moment of the night.







The two took individual pictures, while Chahal chose not to participate in the shared photo session because her acting and influencer background brought high visibility to their unexpected relationship, which developed when her social media followers increased during the current trending news.

RJ Mahvash: Social Media Fallout and Cryptic Updates

The rise of Shefali Bagga occurred after Chahal and RJ Mahvash started to create digital distance. The two parties have stopped following each other on Instagram because their recent activity shows they have broken their previous friendship.

Mahvash has posted multiple mysterious messages on her stories that discuss her life improvement efforts and her intention to bring peace to her audience.

The two friends who spent all their time together during the IPL season experienced a breakup after Chahal publicly defended Mahvash from online bullies who falsely accused her of being a “homewrecker” after his divorce. Their combined public presence has ended because both sides have chosen to remain silent about their activities.

