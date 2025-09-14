DJ Afrojack to perform in India this November, check out details
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 01:28:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 (ANI): DJ and record producer Nick Leonardus van de Wall, better known as Afrojack, is all set to perform in India this November.

His India tour will kick off in Mumbai on November 28th, moving to Bengaluru on November 29th and will conclude in Delhi-NCR on November 30th, 2025, read a press note.

Excited about the gigs, Afrojack, said, “India, you’ve always been one of my favourite places to perform. The energy, the passion, the love – it’s unmatched anywhere in the world.”

This would be Afrojack’s second visit to the country this year.

Earlier, he performed in Shillong on January 18 and a day later in Chandigarh on January 19 at the Sunburn Arena show.

Over the years, the Dutch DJ has headlined some of the world’s most iconic festivals such as Tomorrowland, Ultra, EDC, and Coachella–while his Grammy win for co-producing Look At Me Now with Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, and Busta Rhymes stands as a defining highlight of his career. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: afrojackdjEDMmusic

