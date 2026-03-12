‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid On Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak? Inside Her Blockbuster Hollywood Life

Reflecting on what sparked her interest in exploring opportunities in the West, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she had started feeling restricted while working in India.

In 2015, Priyanka Chopra began her journey in the West with her role in Quantico. Now, nearly a decade later, after establishing herself in the global entertainment industry, the actor has spoken about dealing with strained relationships in India during the peak of her career. Looking back at that phase, Priyanka said she doesn’t like to “stay in shit,” suggesting that those experiences motivated her to explore new opportunities and build a career in Hollywood.

Recently, Priyanka appeared on Not Skinny But Not Fat, hosted by Amanda Hirsch, where she discussed her decision to pursue work in the West.

Speaking about what inspired her to consider the American film industry, Priyanka said that while working in India she began to feel limited and wanted to see what else was possible. She noted that apart from figures like Mindy Kaling and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, there were very few Indian actors in Hollywood.

That lack of representation made her question why more Indian talent wasn’t visible globally. She recalled thinking about her younger self as a ninth-grade student in the United States who rarely saw people who looked like her. As she started considering Hollywood, she wondered where she fit in and how she could begin. Ultimately, her curiosity about the possibilities beyond India drove the decision.

During the conversation, she was also asked about reports of “tense relationships” within the Indian film industry. Priyanka responded by saying that nothing in life comes easily and that everyone faces their own battles. She added that she prefers not to remain stuck in unpleasant situations, believing that people can adapt, process their emotions, and then pivot when circumstances become difficult.

Priyanka acknowledged that she has had to pivot several times in her career. When she decided to try her luck in Hollywood, there was no clear path or strong precedent for her to follow. Still, she trusted her work ethic, saying that she knew her craft well and felt confident standing “toe-to-toe” with any filmmaker or co-actor.

After building a successful career in Bollywood, Priyanka made her move to the West with Quantico in 2015. She later made her Hollywood film debut in Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She went on to appear in projects such as The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel, Love Again, and Isn’t It Romantic.

Currently, Priyanka lives in the United States with her husband Nick Jonas, and the couple share a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Most recently, she appeared in the R-rated pirate adventure The Bluff, playing Bloody Mary opposite Karl Urban. The film premiered on Prime Video on February 25. Priyanka is also set to return to Indian cinema after several years with a film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, reportedly starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with a theatrical release planned for Sankranthi 2027. She also has the second season of Citadel in the pipeline.

