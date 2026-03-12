LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor instagram down Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor instagram down Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor instagram down Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor instagram down
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor instagram down Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor instagram down Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor instagram down Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor instagram down
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid On Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak? Inside Her Blockbuster Hollywood Life

‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid On Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak? Inside Her Blockbuster Hollywood Life

Priyanka acknowledged that she has had to pivot several times in her career. When she decided to try her luck in Hollywood, there was no clear path or strong precedent for her to follow.

Priyanka Chopra (Photo: IG)
Priyanka Chopra (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 12, 2026 11:54:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid On Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak? Inside Her Blockbuster Hollywood Life

Reflecting on what sparked her interest in exploring opportunities in the West, Priyanka Chopra revealed that she had started feeling restricted while working in India.

In 2015, Priyanka Chopra began her journey in the West with her role in Quantico. Now, nearly a decade later, after establishing herself in the global entertainment industry, the actor has spoken about dealing with strained relationships in India during the peak of her career. Looking back at that phase, Priyanka said she doesn’t like to “stay in shit,” suggesting that those experiences motivated her to explore new opportunities and build a career in Hollywood.

Recently, Priyanka appeared on Not Skinny But Not Fat, hosted by Amanda Hirsch, where she discussed her decision to pursue work in the West.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking about what inspired her to consider the American film industry, Priyanka said that while working in India she began to feel limited and wanted to see what else was possible. She noted that apart from figures like Mindy Kaling and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, there were very few Indian actors in Hollywood.

That lack of representation made her question why more Indian talent wasn’t visible globally. She recalled thinking about her younger self as a ninth-grade student in the United States who rarely saw people who looked like her. As she started considering Hollywood, she wondered where she fit in and how she could begin. Ultimately, her curiosity about the possibilities beyond India drove the decision.

During the conversation, she was also asked about reports of “tense relationships” within the Indian film industry. Priyanka responded by saying that nothing in life comes easily and that everyone faces their own battles. She added that she prefers not to remain stuck in unpleasant situations, believing that people can adapt, process their emotions, and then pivot when circumstances become difficult.

Priyanka acknowledged that she has had to pivot several times in her career. When she decided to try her luck in Hollywood, there was no clear path or strong precedent for her to follow. Still, she trusted her work ethic, saying that she knew her craft well and felt confident standing “toe-to-toe” with any filmmaker or co-actor.

After building a successful career in Bollywood, Priyanka made her move to the West with Quantico in 2015. She later made her Hollywood film debut in Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She went on to appear in projects such as The Matrix Resurrections, Citadel, Love Again, and Isn’t It Romantic.

Currently, Priyanka lives in the United States with her husband Nick Jonas, and the couple share a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Most recently, she appeared in the R-rated pirate adventure The Bluff, playing Bloody Mary opposite Karl Urban. The film premiered on Prime Video on February 25. Priyanka is also set to return to Indian cinema after several years with a film directed by S. S. Rajamouli, reportedly starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, with a theatrical release planned for Sankranthi 2027. She also has the second season of Citadel in the pipeline.

ALSO READ:  Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 11:54 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bollywoodhollywoodhome-hero-pos-11priyanka chopraThe Bluff

RELATED News

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Advance Booking LIVE: Ranveer Singh Creates Canada Record, Surpasses Animal, But How Big Will It Get?

Oscars 2026: Security Tightened After FBI Flags Possible Iran Drone Threat To California

Scarpetta OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Nicole Kidman’s Gripping Crime Drama That Promises The Dark Secrets And Twists

Why Did Dhurandhar’s FA9LA Singer Flipperachi Cancel His India Shows? UN40 Festival Appearance, Mumbai Shows Dropped Amid Middle East War

What Is Wilson’s Disease? Rare Disorder That Killed Maya Kibbel, Sister Of Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas

LATEST NEWS

‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid On Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak? Inside Her Blockbuster Hollywood Life

Poco X8 Pro Max To Debut In India: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s, Dual Stereo Speakers, And 9000mAh Battery, Check Price And Launch Date

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025 Marksheet Out, Here’s How To Download Marksheet And Calculate Scores

Free Visit Alert: Dubai Miracle Garden Opens Doors To UAE Residents- Know How To Avail The Offer

Gold and Silver Price Today on March 12: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

UCL 2025-26, R016 Round-Up: Real Madrid Rout Man City, PSG Smash Five Past Chelsea; Leverkusen Hold Arsenal

From Mom’s Challenges to Milan Magic: Priya Munjal Drops 44kg, Claims Paris Runways as UMB Queen with Charu Parashar

From Mom’s Challenges to Milan Magic: Priya Munjal Drops 44kg, Claims Paris Runways as UMB Queen with Charu Parashar

Today’s Horoscope 12 March 2026: Love, Money, Career and Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | #3 Will Shock You

Iran Escalates War: Indian National Killed As Explosive Boats Strike Oil Tankers Safesea Vishnu, Zefyros Near Basra In Persian Gulf

‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid On Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak? Inside Her Blockbuster Hollywood Life

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid On Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak? Inside Her Blockbuster Hollywood Life

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid On Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak? Inside Her Blockbuster Hollywood Life
‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid On Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak? Inside Her Blockbuster Hollywood Life
‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid On Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak? Inside Her Blockbuster Hollywood Life
‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Gets Candid On Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak? Inside Her Blockbuster Hollywood Life

QUICK LINKS