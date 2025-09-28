LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Durga Puja 2025: Barisha Club's 'Shunyo Prithibi' pandal pays tribute to Bengal's forgotten circus performers

Durga Puja 2025: Barisha Club's 'Shunyo Prithibi' pandal pays tribute to Bengal's forgotten circus performers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 28, 2025 03:18:07 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 27 (ANI): Barisha Club, one of the popular Durga Puja organisers in Kolkata, unveiled ‘Shunyo Prithibi’, a pandal honouring Bengal’s fading circus culture.

The Durga Puja pandal by Barisha Club imagines the world as a playroom designed in the form of a circus.

This massive Durga pandal features the signature activities of a circus, which include a pictorial representation of an artist performing feats of acrobatics, aerial arts, juggling, clowning, and equestrian arts on an elephant’s back.

The Barisha Club’s pandal delves deep into the fading legacy of Bengal’s once-vibrant circus culture.

The ‘Shunyo Prithbi’ Durga Puja pandal reflects a tale of performers who brought joy to audiences while silently enduring their own struggles, as per the Barisha Club’s member Bipin.

It also features live performances by the jokers on the stage set in front of the Goddess Durga idol.

One of the distinct features of the Goddess Durga idol in this pandal is that she is not holding a weapon in her hand, but rather she is seen playing with the kids.

Bapi, a member of the Barisha Club Durga Puja Committee, explained the significance of the theme, saying that they have showcased ‘Shunyo Prithbi’ because of the fading legacy of circus culture in Bengal.

“The circus used to come a long time ago, but now, it has completely stopped. The livelihood has stopped. Everyone has gone to another place. That is why we have kept it as ‘Shunyo Prithbi’. As you can see, the Goddess Durga idol, as a mother, has no weapon in her hand. She is seen playing with her sons, including Ganesh and Karthik. Nowadays, children have gone into their mobile phones. They do not know what a circus was and what it used to be. Now, we should show it,” said Bipin while talking to ANI.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami). (ANI)

QUICK LINKS