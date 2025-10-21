LIVE TV
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane Shines But Screenplay Falls Flat, Fans Call It a Diwali Disappointment!

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane Shines But Screenplay Falls Flat, Fans Call It a Diwali Disappointment!

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat hits theaters this Diwali with intense romance, soulful music, and polarizing reviews. While fans praise its passion and chemistry, critics highlight its melodrama and slow pace, leaving audiences divided.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane’s Passionate Love Story Sparks Mixed Reactions (Pc: Instagram)
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane's Passionate Love Story Sparks Mixed Reactions (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 21, 2025 16:06:24 IST

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane Shines But Screenplay Falls Flat, Fans Call It a Diwali Disappointment!

The latest romantic drama of Harshavardhan Rane, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, comes crashing into theaters this Diwali with quite a bang, if not completely out of line sound.

The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and stars Sonam Bajwa, where it revolves around the tale of a love story passionate and eventually obsessive in nature. The timing of its release was on a festive occasion, but even at that, people have called it ready to capture that mood on social media. 

Although, it seems on ‘X’ have responded differently. On one hand, viewers are praising it as a heartbreaking, very intense cinematic experience, commanding Rane’s powerhouse as the troubled Vikramaditya and that undeniable chemistry with Bajwa. 

On the other, critics has been pointed by an overabundance of melodrama and a narrative pace that tends to drag mainly in the second half. The central conflict between pure love and consuming obsession that formed the premise of the movie the reason for it to get a rare ‘A’ certificate, is being made into a polarized word-of-mouth fence.

Musical Heartbeat And Leading Duo’s Chemistry

The most talked-about aspect of the film is the Soundtrack, with audiences almost unanimously proclaiming it to be the ‘soul’ of the movie. There have been stirring chartbusters like “Mera Hua” and “Deewaniyat” that have only reinforced the emotional mileage that runs through the dramatic storyline.



The first-time on-screen pairing of Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa has been a topic of conversation. It is claimed that their ability to portray intense and consuming emotions lent weight to the film, notwithstanding the weaknesses in the script. Exciting buzz around their chemistry is a critical stateful fact that has propelled the initial footfalls at the box office and indicates a star power that cuts across mixed reviews.



Melodrama And Pacing: A Contentious Core

The important tension in Ek Deewana Ki Deewaniyat is found within its Narrative Structure and An Unnecessarily Theatrical Tone. The first half is engaging with an interesting dramaticized twist and long sequel beyond the interval.



The dialogue leans heavily into poetic shayari-style lines which has always been a bone of contention; some find it dramatic and evocative, while others have preferred calling it cringeworthy or full of over-the-top, unfortunately state of affairs that kept the clean sweep of positive reviews from happening. Such classical Bollywood amplification of realism separates the hard-core fans of this movie from its mild critics.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 4:06 PM IST
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat X Review: Harshvardhan Rane Shines But Screenplay Falls Flat, Fans Call It a Diwali Disappointment!

QUICK LINKS