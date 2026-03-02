LIVE TV
Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
Home > Entertainment > Esha Gupta Hails UAE Authorities While Stuck In Abu Dhabi As US–Israel Strike On Iran Disrupts Travel

Esha Gupta Hails UAE Authorities While Stuck In Abu Dhabi As US–Israel Strike On Iran Disrupts Travel

Actor Esha Gupta has acknowledged that being stranded in Abu Dhabi amid the travel disruptions in the UAE, following the sudden escalation of the Israel–US–Iran conflict, is far from a “pleasant situation.”

Esha Gupta (Photo:IG)
Esha Gupta (Photo:IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 2, 2026 10:56:41 IST

Esha Gupta Hails UAE Authorities While Stuck In Abu Dhabi As US–Israel Strike On Iran Disrupts Travel

Actor Esha Gupta has acknowledged that being stranded in Abu Dhabi amid the travel disruptions in the UAE, following the sudden escalation of the Israel–US–Iran conflict, is far from a “pleasant situation.” While expressing her desire to return to India soon, she praised the local authorities for handling the crisis with efficiency and calm.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday, Esha shared that although the situation in Abu Dhabi is currently under control, the uncertainty remains difficult. She commended the UAE government for its swift response, noting how stranded passengers were provided with food, airport transfers, and hotel accommodations. She added that the way the situation in Abu Dhabi has been managed reflects the country’s strength and its commitment to ensuring everyone’s safety.

Esha also extended a special mention to the UAE Ministry of Defence, apologising for not being able to respond to calls and messages during this time. “I just wish to be able to fly back home soon,” she wrote.

Esha Gupta Hails UAE Authorities While Stuck In Abu Dhabi As US–Israel Strike On Iran Disrupts Travel

Earlier, she had reassured fans about her safety, saying that although the times are “scary” and “very tough,” she and those with her are safe. She expressed faith in the authorities and prayed for the well-being of everyone affected, especially those stranded due to the ongoing crisis.

Apart from Esha, Tamil cinema star Ajith Kumar and actor Sonal Chauhan are also reportedly stranded in the UAE following flight suspensions linked to the conflict. They are currently in Dubai.

The military confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran has escalated into a wider regional conflict, with direct attacks and retaliatory strikes across the Middle East. The sudden intensification of hostilities has significantly disrupted air travel in the UAE, leaving many passengers stranded.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 10:56 AM IST
Tags: Abu Dhabiesha guptauaeUS- Israel StrikeWorld War 3

Esha Gupta Hails UAE Authorities While Stuck In Abu Dhabi As US–Israel Strike On Iran Disrupts Travel

QUICK LINKS