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Home > Entertainment News > Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is a murder mystery that mixes suspense, drama, and raw human emotions. Vinay Pathak is the standout performer in Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, while Ranvir Shorey adds even more depth with his strong performance.

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery. Photo: IMDB
Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery. Photo: IMDB

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 10, 2026 16:01:51 IST

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Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa is a murder mystery that mixes suspense, drama, and raw human emotions. Directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film stars Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and a talented ensemble cast. What begins as a fun anniversary celebration soon turns into a tense investigation after a shocking murder. Vinay Pathak’s film is a murder mystery that showcases high-stakes drama, emotion, and shocking secrets that will keep you glued to the screen from the very end. Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa’s power cast includes Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Rajat Kapoor, Koel Purie, Sadiya Siddiqui, Neil Bhoopalam, and Palomi Ghosh. 

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review

Vinay Pathak is the standout performer in Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa, while Ranvir Shorey adds even more depth with his strong performance. Director Rajat Kapoor also deserves praise for telling the story in such an engaging way. Every actor plays their part well, making the film feel more natural and much intense. Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End

Why Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa feels special is that the movie shows real emotions, relationships, and hidden tensions in a believable way. It slowly moves from a fun celebration to a gripping murder investigation without losing its emotional touch. The ending is surprising and feels very real, leaving a strong impact. 

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Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Twitter Review

One reviewer wrote, “I really liked Rajat Kapoor’s latest, a superbly-performed whodunnit that functions better as a social satire than a psychological thriller.”
Second user commented, “Rajat Kapoor continues his alt-mainstream career with a perfectly pitched murder mystery that unfolds in a cabin full of guilty characters.” 

Third wrote, “As #EverybodyLovesSohrabHanda heads to streaming, #RajatKapoor reflects on algorithms, audience behaviour, and why character-driven cinema is being squeezed out.

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Story 

Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa begins on a cheerful note with Raman and Jayanthi’s 10th wedding anniversary party. The couple invites their close friends and families for a celebration. The guests include Madhavan (Ranvir Shorey), Chandra (Rajat Kapoor), Kumar (Danish Husain), Sandeep (Sharat Katariya) and their partners. What starts as a fun gathering soon turns into a nightmare when one of them is murdered.

The story takes a shocking turn when Jayanthi finds Sohrab Handa dead. Soon fter inspector Afzal, played by Saurabh Shukla, arrives ot investigate the case. Shorab, played by Vinay Pathak, its a sharp-tongued man who often annoys everyone with his blunt and sarcastic nature. 

Also Read: LIK First Review: Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah’s Futuristic Rom-Com Starts Fun but Loses Spark in the Second Half 

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Tags: Everybody Loves Sohrab HandaEverybody Loves Sohrab Handa ott releaseEverybody Loves Sohrab Handa reviewRajat KapoorRanvir ShoreyVinay Pathak

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Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End

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Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End

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Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End
Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End
Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End
Everybody Loves Sohrab Handa Review: Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey and Rajat Kapoor Deliver a Sharp, Twisty Murder Mystery That Keeps You Hooked Till the End

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