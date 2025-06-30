Fast And Furious: How Will Vin Diesel Bring Back Paul Walker’s Character? Internet Calls The Decision Disgusting

Vin Diesel has dropped a big hint late Paul Walker might be making a comeback in Fast and Furious 11. Paul tragically died back in 2013. Vin, who has been glued to the role of Dom Toretto since the franchise kicked off in 2001, says he had a few “conditions” for doing one last lap in the Fast lane. Number one on his list? Bringing back Brian O’Conner—Walker’s character.

If you somehow missed the news a decade ago, Paul was just 40 when he died in a car crash. He was riding shotgun in a Porsche Carrera GT, his buddy Roger Rodas at the wheel, when things went horrifically wrong.

The car lost control, slammed into a couple of trees, and burst into flames. It was brutal.

Over the weekend at Fuel Fest in California—because, of course, there’s a Fuel Fest—Vin spilled the tea. The studio is reportedly begging him to wrap up the whole Fast saga in April 2027. Vin was like, “Okay, but only if we: 1) bring things back to LA, 2) get back to real street racing roots, and 3) reunite Dom and Brian.” That last one? Pretty ambitious, considering, y’know, Paul’s not around.

Bringing back Paul Walker as a cgi character is as disgusting as bringing back Chadwick as black panther pic.twitter.com/fp3ZXz03H5 — Kaida 🌊 (@khaliltooshort) June 29, 2025

Listen if Paul Walker family is cool with them resurrecting him via CGI for Fast & The Furious I can’t be mad. I will never understand people being mad at creative choices that directors/writers make if the family cool with it Conversation should be over pic.twitter.com/fHwvXMq3d1 — she_dreadzme (@She_DreadzMe) June 29, 2025

If the Fast and Furious franchise was smart, they were would recast the role of Brian with Cody Walker, brother of Paul Walker, in the role, instead of using CGI. pic.twitter.com/CLkhm2YaQY — Ayman ☭ (I follow back) (@GuyWhoConquers) June 29, 2025

How will Vin Diesel bring back Paul Walker’s character?

Nobody’s sure how they’ll pull it off. Vin didn’t say if they’re gonna use old footage, CGI, deepfakes, or whatever futuristic Hollywood wizardry they’ve got up their sleeve.

It’s not like they haven’t tried before—remember Fast 7? They had Paul’s brother Cody stand in, then used CGI to put Paul’s face on him. The ending of that one? Total tearjerker.

Paul’s daughter, Meadow, even popped up for a cameo in Fast X—kind of a sweet tribute to her dad.

The thing is, Fast X was supposed to kick off this huge two-part finale, but with all these delays and scheduling nightmares (seriously, trying to wrangle Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa, Vin, and the rest of those guys sounds impossible), nobody really knows what’s next.

Alan Ritchson, who joined as Agent Aimes, even joked that getting everyone together is like herding cats, but he’s game if the stars ever actually align.