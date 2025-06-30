Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Fast And Furious: How Will Vin Diesel Bring Back Paul Walker’s Character? Internet Calls The Decision Disgusting

Fast And Furious: How Will Vin Diesel Bring Back Paul Walker’s Character? Internet Calls The Decision Disgusting

Vin Diesel hinted at Paul Walker’s return as Brian O’Conner in Fast & Furious 11, despite the actor’s tragic death in 2013. At Fuel Fest, Vin shared his conditions for the finale: return to LA, real street racing, and reuniting Dom and Brian—possibly via CGI or old footage.

Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in one of the Fast and Furious films
Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in one of the Fast and Furious films

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: June 30, 2025 19:03:27 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Vin Diesel has dropped a big hint late Paul Walker might be making a comeback in Fast and Furious 11. Paul tragically died back in 2013. Vin, who has been glued to the role of Dom Toretto since the franchise kicked off in 2001, says he had a few “conditions” for doing one last lap in the Fast lane. Number one on his list? Bringing back Brian O’Conner—Walker’s character. 

Paul Walker’s character to make a comeback in Fast N Furious

If you somehow missed the news a decade ago, Paul was just 40 when he died in a car crash. He was riding shotgun in a Porsche Carrera GT, his buddy Roger Rodas at the wheel, when things went horrifically wrong.

The car lost control, slammed into a couple of trees, and burst into flames. It was brutal.

Over the weekend at Fuel Fest in California—because, of course, there’s a Fuel Fest—Vin spilled the tea. The studio is reportedly begging him to wrap up the whole Fast saga in April 2027. Vin was like, “Okay, but only if we: 1) bring things back to LA, 2) get back to real street racing roots, and 3) reunite Dom and Brian.” That last one? Pretty ambitious, considering, y’know, Paul’s not around.

How will Vin Diesel bring back Paul Walker’s character?

Nobody’s sure how they’ll pull it off. Vin didn’t say if they’re gonna use old footage, CGI, deepfakes, or whatever futuristic Hollywood wizardry they’ve got up their sleeve.

It’s not like they haven’t tried before—remember Fast 7? They had Paul’s brother Cody stand in, then used CGI to put Paul’s face on him. The ending of that one? Total tearjerker. 

Paul’s daughter, Meadow, even popped up for a cameo in Fast X—kind of a sweet tribute to her dad.

The thing is, Fast X was supposed to kick off this huge two-part finale, but with all these delays and scheduling nightmares (seriously, trying to wrangle Dwayne Johnson, Jason Momoa, Vin, and the rest of those guys sounds impossible), nobody really knows what’s next.

Alan Ritchson, who joined as Agent Aimes, even joked that getting everyone together is like herding cats, but he’s game if the stars ever actually align.

Tags: fast and furiouslatest hollywood newspaul walkervin diesel
Advertisement

More News

Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave
India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Reveals Why Washington Sundar Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav
Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026
Sikkim: Congress Spokesperson’s ‘Neighbouring Country’ Remark Triggers Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?