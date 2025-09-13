From Where Does Tanya Mittal Buy Her Sarees? Bigg Boss 19 Contestant Went Viral For Bringing 800 Sarees To Reality Show

Fights, quarrels, and bold statements have already become the subject of attention of the media since the very start of Bigg Boss 19. One of the competitors of this year that has won everyone’s attention is Tanya Mittal.

The social media sensation is referred to as the saree crush of India, and the reality show started with nearly 800 sarees and her silver cutlery.

A report by Pinkvilla states that Tanya Mittal had entered the Bigg Boss 19 house with nearly 800 sarees, 50 kg of jewellery and her personal silver cutlery.

Curiously, she is the only rival who is allowed to use her own cutlery. In an interview, she had said that the saree was a cultural identification more than a piece of clothing. She has said she will change sarees thrice a day, and her style sense is rigid.

Tanya Mittal’s Early Life

Gwalior is the place of birth of Tanya Mittal. She attended the same school until she completed her education and joined Chandigarh University to take up architecture, but she dropped out. The physical complications of her early life were surgeries and a lip cleft.

She was not held back by anything, and at 19 years, she began Handmade With Love by Tanya with only Rs 500. She quickly made it a multimillion-rupee business that distributed handcrafted purses, accessories, and sarees.

From Where Does Tanya Mittal Buy Her Sarees?

It is not yet confirmed from where Tanya Mittal buys her stunning sarees. However, the Bigg Boss 19 contestant frequently collaborates with multiple brands on social media. Tanya has also gone viral for her stunning saree looks inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. She often wears customised or designer sarees on the show.

Tanya Mittal Achievements

Tanya was a representative of India and made a title of Miss Asia Tourism Universe 2018 in Lebanon. Besides her own company, Mittal currently hosts a podcast where she consistently updates with lifestyle, spiritual and motivational content. Moreover, she has a very impressive fan base comprising 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Tanya Mittal has embraced a hamlet near Gwalior and where she advocates the hygiene of menstruation and education of women. Moreover, she also speaks at tourism boards and on TEDx talks.

Her first publicity came when an emotive video of Mittal giving water to victims of a horrible stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela went viral. This video went viral on social media, and her visibility shot up.

