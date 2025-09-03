Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar’s Love Story: When Did The Couple Officially Tie The Knot

The love story between Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar who got married and is blessed with the second baby has thrilled fans. They started to meet constantly in the grocery stores during lockdown. Three days later, Zaid, who hadn’t seen her since she was sixteen, slipped into her DM and said that he had something to say to her. When I enquired Zaid responded by saying that he thinks I am very beautiful. It was important to tell you.’

The friendship that emerged during the lockdown was a remnant of the reality that true relationships could be developed even in the most unrealistic situations. When they announced their engagement in November of 2020 and a couple of weeks later, they announced that they married, it shocked many. Plunging in love and respect towards each other, the couple have travelled a path of pure love which is now revealed in their expanding family.

A December Wedding to Remember

On December 25, 2020, Gauahar and Zaid got married officially. The marriage of the couple was very beautiful and intimate and was performed in Mumbai, observing safety measures, as the pandemic is still ongoing. It was a combination of old traditions and new sophistication.

Bigg Boss show winner and extremely popular television actor Gauahar and choreographer and social media craze Zaid posted teaser pictures of their wedding festivities to their fans in their social pages. It was the ideal wedding day, full of love, family, dancing and the beginning of their new life together.

Welcoming Their Newest Addition

Gauahar and Zaid became a family of four on September 1, 2025. Their second child is another baby boy who is a brother to Zehaan, the son of the couple. The couple posted the happy news on their social media where they shared an endearing image of their family including two small cubs. They claimed that Zehaan was extremely glad that he had a little brother and that their announcement post was a witness of their joy and gratitude.







The birth of the second son has also brought a lot of pleasure to the family and people and friends have bombarded the family with their love and blessing as they get into this new stage of raising a child.

Also Read: It’s A Boy! Again! Gauahar Khan Welcomes Second Child With Husband Zaid Darbar, Announces With An Adorable Post