God Of War Trilogy Remake Announced: Release Date, PS5 Platforms, Gameplay Changes And What To Expect

At the February State of Play showcase, Santa Monica Studio closed the event with a surprise that instantly lit up longtime fans: the original Greek saga of Kratos is being rebuilt from the ground up.

The God of War Trilogy Remake revisits the era that began on the PlayStation 2 in 2005 and defined the brutal, cinematic action style that made the franchise a PlayStation pillar.

While the reveal came with only a teaser logo and a short message from original Kratos voice actor Terrence C. Carson confirmed that all three Greek-era titles God of War, God of War II, and God of War III are being remade as part of the franchise’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

Release Date: No Window Yet

There is currently no release window for the trilogy remake. Carson noted that the project is still in very early development, suggesting that fans may have a long wait before gameplay or a launch timeline is revealed.

Platforms: PS5 First, PC Likely Later

Given Sony’s strategy with first-party titles, the remake is expected to launch exclusively on PlayStation 5, with potential enhancements for PS5 Pro hardware. A PC version could follow later, in line with Sony’s recent pattern of bringing major exclusives to PC after their console debut.

What the Remake Could Change

The original trilogy was known for:

Fixed cinematic camera angles

Heavy use of quick-time events

Combo-driven, hack-and-slash combat

Massive mythological boss fights

A modern remake opens the door to significant changes. Expectations include rebuilt assets with modern lighting and animation, near-instant loading powered by SSD hardware, 60 fps performance modes, and deeper immersion through DualSense haptics and adaptive triggers.

A major question is whether the remake will retain the fixed camera style of the originals or adopt the over-the-shoulder perspective introduced in God of War. Modern action design favors player control and clarity, so structural redesigns are possible while preserving the tone and scale of the Greek saga.

Sony’s past prestige remakes like Demon’s Souls by Bluepoint and The Last of Us Part I by Naughty Dog show a willingness to rebuild gameplay systems while respecting the identity of the originals.

Price Expectations

Sony has not announced pricing, but recent first-party remakes have launched at $69.99 on PS5. If the trilogy is positioned as a unified, premium anniversary package, that price point is likely. There is also a possibility of a slightly reduced bundle price if Sony wants to make it an accessible entry point for new players.

A Return to Olympus

For many players, this remake is more than a graphical upgrade. It is a return to the rage-fueled journey through Greek mythology that established Kratos as the Ghost of Sparta long before his Norse reinvention.

For now, details remain scarce. But one thing is clear: Olympus is calling again, and Kratos is not done yet.

