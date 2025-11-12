Govinda Health Update: Actor Advised To See Neurologist As He Collapsed After Sudden ‘Head Heaviness’

Govinda’s Health Update: Our well-known Bollywood actor, Govinda who has been hospitalised at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. Govinda is now experiencing medical tests further advised to consult a neurologist. Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, disclosed to IANS that the doctor asked him for observation. She also said, “He had a severe headache and felt heaviness in his head. He also felt dizzy, and because of that, he has been advised to see a neurologist. Doctors are conducting a check-up. He was admitted last night, and the doctor will examine him soon.”

Manager and Legal Advisor Confirm Health Concerns

As per the reports, his legal advisor, who is his friend Lalit Bindal, had declared about his illness, and he fainted late last night as he was disorientation. “He was given medicine after consulting a doctor and was admitted to the hospital in emergency at 1 am. He has undergone several tests and is now awaiting the reports,” Bindal told.

Earlier Incident: Govinda Accidentally Shot Himself in 2024



In October 2024, Govinda inadvertently shot himself in the leg. This occurred when a bullet from his licensed gun misfired; it was Govinda’s gun. Govinda was quickly taken to CritiCare Hospital near his home in Juhu and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit with a wound a little below the knee. Doctors were able to remove the bullet after an hour-long operation. According to his manager, Govinda accidentally shot himself while placing his licensed gun in a cupboard.

“I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened, and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted,” Govinda confessed while talking to the media.