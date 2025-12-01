Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: Check Out All About His Bollywood Hits, Career Highlights And Net Worth

Udit Narayan: Udit Narayan Jha, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated playback legends, has mesmerised generations with his soulful, melodious voice. From the ’90s to the early 2000s, he delivered some of the most unforgettable tracks in Hindi cinema. Pehla Nasha, Jaadu Teri Nazar, and Papa Kehte Hain remain timeless favourites that continue to live rent-free in the hearts of fans.

On his birthday, here’s a look at his career timeline, net worth, and the most iconic songs he gifted to Bollywood.

Career Timeline: From Staff Singer To Bollywood Sensation

Udit Narayan’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. He began his musical path in the early 1970s as a staff singer at Radio Nepal, performing at Kathmandu restaurants and singing in multiple languages- Nepali, Maithili, Bhojpuri, and various regional dialects. These early years helped him refine his craft and build a foundation as a versatile singer.

His first breakthrough came in 1980, when music director Rajesh Roshan offered him a playback opportunity in the film Unees-Bees, where he recorded a song with the legendary Mohammed Rafi. This marked the start of his rise in Bollywood.

Narayan gradually showcased his adaptability across genres and music styles while collaborating with icons like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, and Bappi Lahiri. However, his career reached new heights with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, starring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. The film’s tremendous success made him one of the most sought-after playback voices in India.

From there, he delivered back-to-back chartbusters for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Lagaan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and more- solidifying his place as one of India’s finest romantic playback singers.

About His Net Worth

Udit Narayan’s illustrious career, international tours, high-profile projects, and appearances on major music shows have contributed to his impressive financial success.

Reportedly, his net worth is estimated at $20–25 million.

Over the years, he has earned numerous accolades, including multiple National Film Awards. The Government of India honoured him with the Padma Shri (2009) and the Padma Bhushan (2016) for his outstanding contributions to arts and culture. His legacy continues to shine brightly across generations.

Udit Narayan’s Evergreen Hits That Still Rule Hearts

Known as the king of romantic melodies, Udit Narayan has delivered some of Bollywood’s most memorable songs. Here’s a look at a few evergreen tracks that remain fan favourites:

Aye Mere Humsafar

From Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, this soulful classic voiced by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik beautifully captured the innocence of young love. Featuring Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla, the song remains a timeless melody.

Sona Kitna Sona Hai

This 1997 hit from Hero No. 1, sung by Udit Narayan and Poornima, is remembered for its catchy tune and the iconic dance moves of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Do Anjaane Ajnabi

A romantic track from the 2006 film Vivah, sung by Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghoshal, with music composed by Ravindra Jain. The song features Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in a heartfelt portrayal of love.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

From the 2004 hit film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, this peppy number features Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Akshay Kumar. Udit Narayan lends his voice alongside Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan, with music by Sajid-Wajid.

Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyar Sajna

One of the most iconic romantic tracks from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, this song remains etched in Bollywood history.

READ MORE: Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Reacts With Anger After Media Calls Him ‘Sher Ki Khaal Mein Lomdi’, Fiery Twist, Watch Now